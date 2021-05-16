Top 3 knocks by Smriti Mandhana in ODIs

Smriti Mandhana will be seen in action once again this June, as the India Women squad take on England Women in a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

While Mithali Raj will lead the Test and ODI squads, Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the T20I team. Opener Smriti Mandhana is set to feature in all three lineups and will be an integral member of India's setup against a strong English side.

Top knocks by Smriti Mandhana in ODIs

Smriti Mandhana has been an invaluable part of the India women's national cricket team for a while now. She has played a number of incredible knocks to help the women in blue triumph on multiple occasions.

In the build-up to the India vs England series, we take a look at the top three ODI knocks that the star Indian opener has played through the course of her career:

#1 135 against South Africa (Kimberly, 2018)

Smriti Mandhana in action

After being put into bat first, India got off to a good start against South Africa with openers Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana putting up a 56-run stand for the opening wicket. However, things quickly changed for India as they lost a few quick wickets and started to fall behind.

It was then Mandhana who held the innings beautifully and reached the three-figure mark in just 116 balls. She didn't stop there, however, and accelerated on, scoring a brilliant 135. Her efforts enabled India to post a solid total of 302 on the scoreboard and win the game comfortably in the end.

#2 106 against West Indies (Taunton, 2017)

Smriti Mandhana celebrates after reaching her century

It was Match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Chasing a total of 184 against West Indies, India got off to a feeble start, losing Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma cheaply.

It was then Smriti Mandhana, alongside Mithali Raj, who resurrected the run chase with a brilliant ton and ended the chase with 106 runs to her name.

Her innings helped India not only chase down the target with ease, but also secure crucial points on the World Cup league stage. Needless to say, Mandhana was awarded the Player of the Match award for the brilliance with the willow.

Also read: BCCI announces India Women's squads for upcoming England tour

#3 105 against New Zealand (Napier, 2019)

Smriti Mandhana in action against New Zealand

Chasing a low total after the Indian bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting New Zealand to a low total of just 192, openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues got off to a flying start.

Mandhana, in particular, seemed to be in a punishing mood as she stormed her way to a fantastic ton. Unfortunately, she lost her wicket towards the end of the innings as India were well on course to secure a 10-wicket victory.

Regardless, sufficient damage had been done to New Zealand by then and India secured a comfortable victory in the end. Smriti Mandhana was awarded the Player of the Match award for her brilliance.