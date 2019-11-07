×
Top 3 Players who have played the most T20I matches

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
07 Nov 2019, 18:31 IST

Rohit Sharma is to become the first Indian men's player to play 100 T20Is
Rohit Sharma is to become the first Indian men's player to play 100 T20Is

Over the years, the shortest form of cricket, T20 has evolved a lot. Since New Zealand and Australia played the first T20I match in 2005, the popularity of the format has gone through the roof. Although it was considered to be a young man's game initially, veteran players began to accept the format as the years progressed.

Recently, India and Bangladesh played the 1000th T20 international match. Unlike the 50-over format which took 24 years to reach this milestone, T20 cricket required only 14 years. In this article, we take a look at the three players who have played the most T20I matches.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 99 matches

Rohit Shar
Rohit Sharma

The Indian vice-captain, Rohit Sharma stands at the third position in this list having played 99 T20I games in his 12-year career. The Mumbai-born star made his debut during the inaugural World T20 in South Africa. Recently, Rohit overtook MS Dhoni’s tally of 98 matches to become the most capped Indian player in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian opener even holds the record of scoring the most runs in T20I cricket. He has scored 2,452 runs at an average of 31.84. Besides, he has the most number of centuries in T20I cricket with four.

By slamming 219 fours and 109 sixes, the right-handed batsman has always proven to be more than a handful for bowlers to deal with.

Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Rohit Sharma T20
