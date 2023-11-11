Top 3 most runs conceded by a bowler in a single men's ODI World Cup ft. Haris Rauf

Run-scoring has evolved rapidly over the years, and international cricket's biggest tournament - the ODI World Cup - has reflected many of the same trends.

All bowlers who have conceded more than 400 runs in a single edition of the men's ODI World Cup belong to the 21st century. The top seven entries all came in the last two editions of the marquee tournament.

Only four bowlers have conceded more than 500 runs in a single edition of the men's ODI World Cup. Mitchell Starc, who gave away 502 runs in the 2019 World Cup but picked up 27 wickets, narrowly misses out on this list.

Here are the three bowlers who have conceded the most runs in a single edition of the men's ODI World Cup.

#3 Dilshan Madushanka - 525 runs in the 2023 World Cup

Dilshan Madushanka has been a standout performer in the 2023 World Cup

Dilshan Madushanka might have been a tad profligate in the 2023 World Cup, but he had a breakthrough campaign as the leader of Sri Lanka's pace attack.

As the Lankans had a disappointing tournament ravaged by injuries, Madushanka was often their only threat with the ball. The dangerous left-arm pacer picked up 21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.00 and an economy rate of 6.7, with one four-fer and one five-wicket haul.

Unfortunately, though, those wickets came at a price. Madushanka conceded 525 runs in the 78.2 overs he bowled.

#2 Adil Rashid - 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup

Adil Rashid won the 2019 World Cup with England

England had a memorable run to the 2019 World Cup title, but certain key players weren't at their absolute best. The bowling attack was led by the pacers - Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett - as the spinners failed to contribute as heavily.

Adil Rashid, who has been the side's leading white-ball spinner for a while now, was rather expensive. He set the record for the most runs conceded in a single edition of the men's ODI World Cup (526), one that was broken this year in Pakistan's final game of the league stage.

Rashid played 11 matches in the 2019 World Cup, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.71. While his bowling average of 47.81 was woeful, his winner's medal makes all that of little consequence.

#1 Haris Rauf - 533 runs in the 2023 World Cup

Haris Rauf has been horribly expensive in the ongoing tournament

Pakistan have had a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, and Haris Rauf was one of their worst performers. The fast bowler, who came into the tournament with decent powerplay numbers, has been terribly expensive owing to his lack of control.

Rauf has leaked 533 runs in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.74. While he has picked up more wickets at the death than any other bowler in the 2023 World Cup, he has only 16 to his name in total and hasn't been able to support Shaheen Shah Afridi in the pace attack.

At the time of writing, the Men in Green are locked in battle with England in their final league game. New Zealand have pipped them to a semifinal spot even if Pakistan manage to win, and Rauf will need to shoulder some of the blame for his team's failures.

