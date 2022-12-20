Top 3 wins of Kane Williamson's Test captaincy career

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson announced his decision to step down from the Test captaincy of his national side. He has handed over the reins to senior fast bowler Tim Southee.

Tom Latham, who had previously captained the New Zealand Test team in Williamson's absence, was named the vice-captain of the team. Williamson will continue to lead the Kiwis in the white-ball formats.

Kane Williamson started his full-time captaincy tenure in July 2016, in a two-match series against Zimbabwe. He retired as statistically the most successful New Zealand Test captain. In the 40 matches he led the national side, the team won on 22 occasions, drew 8 matches and lost just 10.

The leadership position never distracted Williamson from his role as the mainstay of the Kiwis' batting line-up, scoring at an astounding average of 57.43 in 65 innings as captain, including 11 centuries.

Let's explore Kane Williamson's top 3 wins as New Zealand's Test captain.

#1 India vs New Zealand (World Test Championship Final, 2021)

Kane Williamson ended New Zealand's wait for an elusive ICC Trophy as they defeated India by 8 wickets in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Perhaps the most important win in the history of New Zealand cricket, Williamson led from the front as he scored a patient 49 off 177 balls and an unbeaten 52* off 89 balls to ensure that New Zealand crossed the line on a very difficult pitch in Southampton. Williamson brilliantly rotated his all-pace bowling line-up consisting of Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson, never letting the strong Indian batting line-up settle. Williamson became only the second New Zealand captain to win an ICC trophy.

#2 Pakistan vs New Zealand (New Zealand's Tour of UAE, 3rd Test, 2018)

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 123 runs in the third test of the series to secure a 2-1 win. This win was historic as New Zealand finally won an away test series against Pakistan after a long wait of 49 years. Williamson led from the front as he batted superbly in both innings, 89 and 139, which proved to be the difference between the two teams. He was awarded the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance with the bat. Williamson led his side brilliantly, rotating his bowlers and setting the field to utmost perfection. The quality of leadership was evident as New Zealand won by a huge margin of 123 runs, despite Pakistan having a sizeable 74-run lead at the end of the first innings.

#3 India vs New Zealand (India's Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, 2020)

Virat Kohli's India were in rampage mode as they entered the shores of New Zealand, having won all seven of their World Test Championship matches against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh previously. New Zealand had their work cut out against a strong and in-form Indian side who would eventually go on to face the Kiwis in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand, on the other hand, had just been humiliated 3-0 by Australia in an away Test series. Putting India into bat after winning the toss, New Zealand bundled out the visitors for 165, courtesy of 4-wicket hauls from Tim Southee and debutant Kyle Jamieson. Batting on a green top at Wellington, Kane Willamson led from the front with the bat, scoring a patient 89 off 153 balls, handing his team a huge first innings lead of 183 runs. In reply, Williamson's sound tactics and clever rotation of bowlers ensured that India bundled below 200 in the second innings too. New Zealand easily chased down the target of 9 runs to defeat India by 10 wickets.

With that, we conclude our list of the top 3 wins of Kane Williamson's Test captaincy career. Do you think we have missed out on any? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Who is a better Test captain? Kane Williamson Virat Kohli 1 votes