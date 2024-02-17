Top 4 fastest Test hundreds by a visiting batter in India ft. Ben Duckett

The ongoing third Test match in Rajkot, India, witnessed a whirlwind innings from Ben Duckett, who remains unbeaten on 133.

India started Day 2 on a sour note, losing both overnight batters, Kuldeep Yadav (4), and Ravindra Jadeja (112), in quick succession. Ravichandran Ashwin (37) and Dhruv Jurel (46) then added 77 runs for the eighth wicket, taking India's first total to 445 in 130.5 overs.

In reply, the English batters kept their side in the game after making 207 runs despite batting for less than two complete sessions.

Duckett, in particular, was the star of the show with his counter-attacking innings. His explosive performance not only ignited his team's hopes but also cemented his place among the fastest Test hundreds scored by a visiting batter in India.

This begs the question: how does Duckett's knock compare to the legendary feats of the past? This article delves into the top four fastest Test hundreds by a visiting batter in India.

#4 Ross Taylor - 99 balls in Bengaluru in 2012

Ross Taylor raises his bat after scoring a century vs India

Ross Taylor played a captain's innings on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2012.

The Kiwis were in a spot of bother at 89/3 when Taylor started to assert himself on the Indian bowlers. Taylor counter-attacked to neutralize the efficacy of the Indian spinners, slog-sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin and Pragyan Ojha with ease.

The New Zealand captain, who reached his half-century off just 46 balls, continued to find the boundary regularly before bringing up his seventh Test hundred in just 99 balls.

With 16 fours and a couple of sixes, Taylor's 113 was instrumental in setting up New Zealand's first innings total of 365. However, India eventually won the game by five wickets.

#3 Ben Duckett - 88 balls in Rajkot in 2024

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Two

Ben Duckett's 88-ball century in Rajkot was a masterclass in aggressive batting, showcasing the impact of the "BazBall" era in English Test cricket.

On a slightly better surface in Rajkot, Duckett batted with aplomb and punished the Indian bowlers, who seemed clueless against his authoritative strokeplay.

Duckett's ton is now the fastest for England against India in Tests and the third-fastest by a visiting batter in India. His masterful knock included 21 fours and two sixes.

The English opener, who has made 264 runs in the ongoing tour, is currently unbeaten on 133 off just 118 deliveries. The visitors would love Duckett to continue his imperious innings on Day 3 and put England in the driving seat in the Test.

#2 Clive Lloyd - 85 balls in Bengaluru in 1974

At number two on the list is former West Indies legend Sir Clive Lloyd. His strokeplay and astute leadership left an indelible mark on West Indies cricket.

The former left-hander loved batting against India, against whom he hammered seven Test tons, including an 85-ball century in Bengaluru in 1974.

It was the opening match of the five-match Test series between the two nations. Coming in at 75/3, Lloyd took the Indian attack by storm, unleashing a barrage of powerful strokes.

Despite losing wickets around him, Lloyd continued to dominate, reaching his century in a record-breaking 85 balls – the fastest by a West Indian at the time and the second-fastest ever in Tests on Indian soil.

His innings of 163 in 149 balls, laced with 22 fours and a couple of sixes, enabled West Indies to reach a total of 356, laying the foundation for a convincing 267-run victory.

#1 Adam Gilchrist - 84 balls in Mumbai in 2001

Adam Gilchrist vs India in 2001 in Mumbai

Probably the best wicketkeeper to play the game, Adam Gilchrist holds the record for smashing the fastest Test hundred against India as a visiting batter.

Gilchrist achieved the feat during the Border-Gavasker Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2001, where he struck an 84-ball century.

Batting first, India made a modest first-innings score of 176. In reply, Australia came under pressure when they lost half their side for 99 runs. Then two stalwarts, Matthew Hayden and Gilchrist, joined forces to bail the visitors out of trouble.

Gilchrist, known for his aggressive batting style, took the Indian bowling attack by storm. He launched into a breathtaking display of power hitting, smashing boundaries with impunity.

While Hayden (119) milked singles, Gilchrist dealt in boundaries before reaching the three-figure mark in just 84 balls. It was an innings that not only put Australia in a commanding position in the match but also left the crowd in awe.

The southpaw was eventually dismissed for 122 when he was stumped off Harbhajan Singh's bowling.

