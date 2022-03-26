Top 5 batsmen who are fastest to 8000 runs in Test cricket

On Day 4 of the third and last Test between Pakistan and Australia, Steve Smith reached a major milestone in his career. He completed 8,000 runs in Test cricket and became the fastest to that mark.

At the time of the writing of this article, only 33 batters in the history of Test cricket have scored over 8000 runs. Steve Smith and Virat Kohli have been the most recent entrants into this esteemed club.

Let's take a look at the 5 quickest batters to reach the milestone.

#5 Rahul Dravid (India)

Rahul Dravid was one of the world's most successful batters at the No. 3 position in Tests. He made his debut against England in 1996, and reached 8000 runs in his 158th innings, in his 94th match. Dravid brought up the milestone against Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2005.

'The Wall' had a career average of 57 when he reached this landmark. This speaks volumes about his consistency in the prime years of his career in the longest format of the game.

The Indian legend played several career-defining knocks. His 180 vs Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001 and 233 against the same side in Adelaide in 2003 are two of the stand-out performances.

#4 Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies)

The only all-rounder on this list, Sir Garfield Sobers was the first batsman to reach 8000 runs in Test cricket. Sobers crossed this landmark in his 157th innings. It was his 91st Test, and he scored 57 runs in the only innings that West Indies had in that match.

What makes him one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time is that he was a key bowler for West Indies also. The legendary cricketer had picked up 230 wickets as well by the time he brought up 8000 runs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar (India)

ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 @ComeOn_Sports



151 - Steven Smith*

152 - Kumar Sangakkara

154 - Sachin Tendulkar



Steven Smith becomes fastest to reach 8000 runs in Test Cricket.



#PAKvAUS

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar remains the only cricketer to have played 200 Tests in his career. He had an illustrious career spanning around 24 years and which started way back in 1989.

Tendulkar reached the 8000-runs mark in 154 innings and 96 matches. He brought it up against West Indies at Kingston in 2002.

The batting maestro is, arguably, the most complete batter to have graced the game. To average nearly 54 after playing 200 matches says a lot about his longevity and quality.

At the time of reaching 8000 runs in the format, he had a mind-boggling average of 58. This was an impeccable record for someone who made their debut at the precocious age of 16

#2 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Arguably Sri Lanka's greatest-ever batter in Test cricket, Kumar Sangakkara reached the milestone in 152 innings. He reached the summit of Mt. 8000 against India in Colombo, which happened to be his 91st match.

Sangakkara had scored 8016 runs at an average of around 57 with 23 centuries and 33 half-centuries up to that point in his career. He also averaged above 40 against all the teams he played.

#1 Steve Smith (Australia)

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



The fastest player ever to 8,000 Test runs A new world record for Steve Smith!The fastest player ever to 8,000 Test runs #PAKvAUS A new world record for Steve Smith! The fastest player ever to 8,000 Test runs #PAKvAUS https://t.co/xmC7iSM7uN

Steve Smith has firmly established himself as among the best batters of the modern generation, especially in Test cricket. Smith created a new record in the third match of the Pakistan vs Australia series - reaching the 8000 run mark in just his 151st innings.

Steve Smith has, so far, scored 8010 runs in 85 matches at an average of 59.77, with 27 centuries and 36 half-centuries to his name. This record is even more impressive when one considers the fact that he started off his career as a bowling all-rounder.

Steve Smith boasts of an exceptional career record, averaging above 40 in and against all nations in Test cricket, except Bangladesh. His best performance came against England in the Ashes in 2019, after he was banned for a year following the Sandpapergate controversy.

