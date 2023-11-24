Top 5 fastest T20I centuries vs India ft. Josh Inglis 

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia after a nervy win in the opening game in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.

Chasing 209, the Men in Blue rode on a superb knock from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was at his best and smashed 80 runs off 42 balls. Stitching up a 112-run partnership alongside Ishan Kishan (58), Suryakumar decimated the Aussie bowlers and took India on the verge of victory.

Rinku Singh then finished off the game with his crucial cameo (22* off 14) in the end, as India won the game by two wickets in hand.

Earlier, Australia posted their highest T20I team total against India, notching up 208/3 in their 20 overs. While Steve Smith made 52 off 41, it was Josh Inglis who stole the show.

Inglis made 110 off only 50 balls and batted at his authoritative best to entertain the crowd to the fullest. He made his fabulous hundred in just 47 balls, which is now the second-fastest T20I hundred against India.

On that very note, let's take a look at the top five fastest centuries against India in T20Is in more detail.

#5 50 balls by Glenn Maxwell in Bengaluru in 2019

Glenn Maxwell after his T20I ton vs India [Getty Images]

Now a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) boy, Glenn Maxwell delivered a superb knock in front of a jam-packed M Chinnaswamy crowd back in February 2019. The Aussie all-rounder made a 50-ball ton to hand India a seven-wicket defeat.

Chasing 191 for the win, Australia lost both Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch early on. D'arcy Short hung around for a bit, but Maxwell threatened the bowlers at will.

He countered every plan put up by the Indians and utilized the great batting conditions at the venue. A flamboyant knock from Maxwell saw him take Australia home in the last over, with him remaining unbeaten at 113 off 55.

#4 48 balls by Evin Lewis in Florida in 2016

The West Indies and India were involved in a nail-biting contest when the two sides met in Florida for a T20I in 2016. It was a pure run-fest, with the Caribbean unit clinching the game by just one run in the end.

Batting first, the West Indies openers started the carnage from the word go. Both Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis hunted in pairs and decimated the Indian attack. Lewis, in particular, gave no respite and made his 50 in just 25 balls. But it was not over yet for the southpaw, who launched seamer Stuart Binny for five consecutive sixes in the 11th over, to give a statement.

Lewis soon went on to reach the three-figure mark from 48 balls with a single from Ravindra Jadeja before being dismissed in the same over. His 49-ball knock included five fours and nine huge sixes, while his partnership for the second wicket with Andre Russell yielded 78 runs in just 36 balls.

The West Indies went on to register 245/6 in their 20 overs before winning the encounter by a slender margin of a single run.

#3 48 balls by Rilee Rossouw in Indore in 2022

India v South Africa - 3rd T20 International

Right before the T20 World Cup 2022, India hosted South Africa for a three-match T20I series. While India won that particular series 2-1, the Men in Blue leaked two fabulous centuries, both of which feature on this list.

First up is Rilee Rossouw's 48-ball 100*, which he mustered at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. On a belter of a surface, South Africa recorded the second-highest T20I team total against India, adding 227 in the first innings.

While Quinton de Kock made 68 off 43, Rossouw was the star of the show. Walking out after two back-to-back ducks in his previous two games, Rossouw put all the bad memories to rest and clobbered the Indian bowlers to the left, right, and center.

He was even helped by some sloppy fielding by the Indians, while taking all his chances in the meantime. The left-hander smashed seven fours and eight huge sixes and batted at a strike rate of above 200. South Africa went on to win the tie with 49 runs, which is their biggest T20I win over India in India.

#2 47 balls by Josh Inglis in Vizag in 2023

Josh Inglis acknowledging his hundred vs India [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Josh Inglis, hammered the second-fastest hundred against India in all T20 internationals when he made his 110 runs off 50 balls in the recently concluded first T20I in Vishakhapatnam.

Although his side ended up on the losing side, Inglis' fabulous performance with the bat earned him several plaudits and made him a real challenge for the Indian bowlers going into the series.

The recent ODI World Cup winner, Inglis, came to bat after Matthew Short lost his wicket in the fifth over. He went hammer and tongs right from the outset and was the aggressor in the 130-run stand with Steve Smith (52).

Utilizing the gaps available on the field, Inglis took apart the Indian bowlers and gave every spectator present in the stadium something to remember. His maiden international century included 11 brilliant boundaries and eight maximums. He batted at a phenomenal strike rate of 220 and was the sole reason why Australia made 208/3 in the first inning.

#1 46 by David Miller in Guwahati in 2022

2nd T20 International: India v South Africa

The record for smashing the fastest T20I hundred against India is currently held by none other than South Africa's David Miller. The swashbuckling left-hander made a 46-ball ton in his second T20I between the two teams in Guwahati in 2022.

Despite his heroic batting effort, South Africa lost the game by 16 runs. Chasing an improbable target of 238, the Proteas lost three of their wickets with just 47 runs on the board.

At No. 5 came David Miller. The destructive southpaw took some time to settle in before taking charge. With the required run rate even touching the 16–17 runs per over mark, Miller started swinging at everything and found the middle of his bat on every occasion.

He brought up his fifty in 25 balls before finding sixes in almost every other over. His partner, Quinton de Kock, on the contrary, was enduring a painful stay and couldn't get going.

The duo shared an unbeaten 174-run stand, where Miller was the aggressor. South Africa required 37 runs off the last six balls, and Miller clobbered two back-to-back sixes in the over to celebrate his second T20I hundred and the fastest-ever against India.

Had De Kock batted at an even higher strike than his original 143.75, Miller might've helped South Africa pull off a miracle in Guwahati.