Top 5 highest T20I run-scorers of all time

Roald Grobler FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 59 // 25 Oct 2019, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

T20 is the most popular format in cricket, with almost a billion fans. Thanks to this level of attention, players such as Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga have become household names in cricketing circles because of their T20 exploits.

Gayle in particular played a big part in promoting the format. The West Indian smashed a scintillating 117 runs against South Africa in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Gayle’s feat inspired his fellow batsmen, such as Aaron Finch, JP Duminy and Brendon McCullum, to step up and score runs aplenty.

The standard of T20I batting is very high at the moment. On that note, here is a look at the top five run scorers of all time in T20I cricket.

#5 Brendon McCullum (2140 runs)

Brendon McCullum batting in a T20I match vs West Indies

Brendon McCullum, the inspirational New Zealand captain who retired from international cricket in 2016, is at No. 5 on this list.

McCullum played 71 T20Is in a stellar career which saw him captain the national side with great success. Under his leadership, New Zealand defied the odds and reached the final of the World Cup 2015, where they lost to Australia.

As a batsman, McCullum was known for his positive approach at the top of the order. In his prime, the right-hander could destroy a bowling attack in a few overs with his towering hits.

The now 38-year-old made his T20I debut against Australia in 2005. It was, coincidentally, the first ever T20I played.

McCullum enjoyed a red-hot streak from December 2008 to February 2009, when he registered consecutive scores of 59, 61, 56 not out and 69 not out. He punctuated his brilliance by scoring his maiden century in February 2010 (166 off 56 balls against Australia). He had a field day at Christchurch and smashed the Australians to smithereens with eight sixes.

Advertisement

McCullum notched up his second ton against Bangladesh in 2012.

He entertained cricket fans with his marvelous batting for three more years, before retiring. Overall, McCullum scored 2140 runs at an average of 35.66.

1 / 5 NEXT