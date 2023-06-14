Top 5 run-getters of WTC 2021-23 cycle ft. Babar Azam

The WTC 2021-23 cycle came to a conclusion with Australia tasting glory following a 209-run victory over India in the summit clash at The Oval in London. Pat Cummins and Co. put in a dominant display throughout the Test to ensure that Australia became the first team to win all senior men's ICC titles.

The WTC 2021-23 cycle was the second since the inception of the concept in 2019. The two-year cycle saw nine teams battle it out for a spot in the coveted final and while there were many ebbs and flows, Australia and India clearly stood out as the two best teams.

Although the new cycle is set to commence with the prestigious Ashes series on Friday, June 16, it is a good time to look back at the cycle gone by. While it is a known fact that quality bowling units are imperative to winning Test matches, the batters had their say as well as they piled up runs aplenty.

Here, we look back at the top five-run getters in the WTC 2021-23 cycle:

#5 Steve Smith - Australia

Steve Smith averaged just 52.11 during the WTC 2021-23 cycle. We say 'just' because it pales in comparison to his overall Test average of 60.04. That pretty much tells you what a modern-day colossus he is, doesn't it?

Smith compiled 1407 runs in 20 appearances this cycle, including six fifties and four hundreds with a highest of an unbeaten 200 against the West Indies in Perth.

He didn't make the best of his opportunities on the tours of Pakistan and India but proved just why he's a man for the big occasion with a dogged 120 in the final against the latter at The Oval a few days ago.

Ahead of the marquee Ashes series, Australia's talisman will be eager to continue his good run of form against the old enemy.

#4 Babar Azam - Pakistan

Babar Azam has been synonymous with the word consistency over the last few years.

Pakistan may have endured a forgettable run in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, having failed to win a single game at home. But it didn't deter their captain Babar Azam from piling up the runs like only he could have.

All he needed was 14 Tests to rack up 1527 runs at a staggering average of 61.08, scoring ten fifties and four centuries along the way. The lack of sufficient incision in Pakistan's bowling unit meant that most of them went in vain though.

Smith's stunning 196 in Karachi gave his side hopes of an improbable win against Australia on the last day even as the contest ended in a draw. His other standout knock was his defiant 119 on a tough pitch in Galle where he turned in a masterclass in batting with the tail to orchestrate a superb win.

#3 Marnus Labuschagne - Australia

The runs keep flowing off Marnus Labuschagne's blade!

Marnus Labuschagne's stock as a top-class Test batter rose throughout the course of the WTC 2021-23 cycle. The world's top-ranked batter tallied 1576 runs in 20 Tests including five half-centuries and as many hundreds, with four of his centuries coming in 2022 alone.

He enjoyed a dream run of form at home against the West Indies while showing good application on some very difficult pitches in India, even if it didn't translate into big runs.

While he missed out on friendly batting conditions in Pakistan last year, he struck his first overseas ton during the tour of Sri Lanka later in the year.

Labuschagne once again made headlines for his idiosyncracies and continues to see his cult status rise in the eyes of fans. With the runs flowing off his blade, he's surely not complaining on any count.

#2 Usman Khawaja - Australia

It is no surprise to see the Australians dominate this list as it culminated in glory with the WTC mace.

Leading the way though was a certain Usman Khawaja, who grabbed his lifeline with twin tons against England in Sydney and never looked back since.

He then went from strength to strength as he racked up close to 500 runs in Pakistan and walked away with the Player of the Series award. After a good showing at home, he emerged as Australia's best batter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Khawaja might have failed to leave a mark in the final but Khawaja's exploits were undoubtedly instrumental in Australia emerging victorious at the end of the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

#1 Joe Root - England

Joe Root was at his absolute best in the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

2021 was a dream year for Joe Root the batter. It was as good a year as any batter has enjoyed in the history of Test cricket as he racked up the big runs for fun. Relieved of the burden of captaincy, he continued his rich vein of form into the second half of the WTC 2021-23 cycle as well.

Root would have been disappointed at missing out on batting paradises in Pakistan, but he was at his irrepressible best on either side of it. 22 Tests, 1915 runs at an average of 53.19 including six fifties and eight hundreds pretty much tells you a story, doesn't it?

He is truly at the peak of his batting powers and needless to say, England will be hoping for more under the 'Bazball' template as they seek to dominate the upcoming cycle.

Who do you think was the best batter in the WTC 2021-23 cycle? Have your say in the comments section below!

