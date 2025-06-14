Top 5 run-getters of WTC 2023-25 cycle ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa prevailed over Australia to emerge as the winners of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle on Saturday, June 14, at Lord's. Aiden Markram (136) and skipper Temba Bavuma (66) were the top contributors for the side in the second innings.

Ad

Notably, South Africa finished at the top of the WTC standings with eight victories in 12 games, while Australia were second with 13 wins in 19 appearances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During this two-year cycle, there have been impressive performances from batters, who have scored runs heavily on their respective home and away soil. Although most of the top batters couldn't take their team to the final, they gave their 100% to ensure their side hold an edge during their presence at the crease.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five run-getters in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, with the majority of them not being part of the WTC 2025 Final.

Ad

#5 Usman Khawaja - 1428 runs

Usman Khawaja finished as Australia's top batter and fifth overall in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. He scored 1,428 runs in 20 games at an average of 39.66, with six fifties and two centuries.

Khawaja's finest and career-best knock came earlier this year, when he hit 232 against Sri Lanka, helping the side secure a dominating win. The southpaw's best series in terms of contributions came in Ashes 2023, slamming 496 runs in 10 innings.

Ad

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja failed badly in the WTC Final, registering scores of 0 & 6.

#4 Harry Brook - 1463 runs

The talented middle-order batter, Harry Brook held his one end firm with big scores for the English side in the last WTC cycle. Brook accumulated 1,463 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.44, with four hundreds and seven half-centuries.

In October 2024, Brook played a key role in a historic Test match against Pakistan in Multan. He hit 317 and helped England to post 823/7, which was the fourth-highest Test total in 27 years.

Ad

During the New Zealand tour in November-December 2024, Brook was England's best batter with 350 runs in five innings, which included two centuries.

#3 Ben Duckett - 1470 runs

Another England batter who makes it to the coveted list is Ben Duckett, who played a crucial role in dominating the opposition with their Bazball approach. The opening batter garnered 1,470 runs in 22 innings at an average of 36.75, with two centuries and eight fifties.

Ad

Duckett became a regular in England red-ball side after he scored 321 runs in nine innings the Ashes 2023, with a top score of 98.

Duckett's best knock during the last WTC cycle came on foreign soil, albeit in a losing cause. The left-hander slammed 153 off 151 against India in Rajkot in February 2024.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal - 1798 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as India's finest Test batter with 1,798 runs in 19 games at an average of 52.88, with four centuries and 10 fifties. Interestingly, the southpaw has played all his Tests in this WTC cycle, which is a testament to his talent and ability to grind for hours for the team's welfare.

Ad

Jaiswal scored two double centuries in the home series against England last year, with his top knock of 214* coming in Rajkot. His contributions resulted in the side winning by 434 runs and registering their biggest Test victory (in terms of runs).

Ad

In the recent tour to Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's finest batter with 391 runs in 10 innings, which also included two centuries.

#1 Joe Root - 1968 runs

Joe Root finished as the best batter in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. He amassed 1,968 runs in 22 games at an average of 54.66, with seven centuries and as many half-centuries.

Root's finest knock of 262 which came against Pakistan helped England etch their name into the history books, as they posted the highest-ever Test total of 823 in 27 years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With his impressive consistency, Joe Root broke Sir Alastair Cook's record (33) of most centuries by an England player in the longest format. He currently has 36 centuries, with the most recent one coming against New Zealand in December 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news