England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run scorers in India-England ODIs

Sameer Allana FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 868 // 04 Jul 2018, 14:18 IST

The India-England series kickstarted with the first T20 international at Manchester. India registered a spectacular win as KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav made significant contributions with the bat and ball respectively. India lead the series 1-0 with two games to go before the One Day International series, which is scheduled to commence from the 12th of July. While England are ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI rankings, India are placed at the second position. The matches between both teams have always generated keen interest when they have come face to face in the 50 over format.

We can go way back to the 2002 Natwest Series final or the 2007 series between both the nations. Further, the thrilling tied game in the 2011 World Cup or the Champions Trophy final in 2013 though it turned out to be a twenty-over-per-side ODI. We have seen various players emerge in these games, some gaining limelight, others fading out. Further, the banter exchange between players from both sides over the years has made their contest even more energetic on the field. Even the various opinions from the commentators, former players and coaches have added up to the whole excitement levels.

Here we take a look towards the top 5 run scorers in India-England games in the 50-over format:

#5 Suresh Raina (1160 runs)

The elegant left hander has a splendid record against England. At an amazing average of 42.96, the left-hander has an aggregate of 1160 runs in ODIs against the Poms. Suresh Raina also boasts of a scintillating strike rate of 93.24 which has always been an extraordinary aspect of his batting. His presence in the lower order would be instrumental for India during the end overs or in case of a collapse.

The 31-year-old also has a century from his last tour. India were in a spot of bother at Cardiff with the score being 132/4. That’s when he came to the rescue to score a magnificent hundred from just 75 balls. Raina would be looking to make amends following his return to the ODI squad and rise above the ranks in the upcoming tour.