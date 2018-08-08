Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricket at its home: Top 5 Test bowling performances at Lord's, London

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
168   //    08 Aug 2018, 21:43 IST

Bedser and Botham
Sir Ian Botham during his playing days

The Lord's Cricket Ground in London is one of the most iconic venues to have ever witnessed the sport of cricket. Established as a set of three grounds between 1787 and 1814, the venue is also one of the oldest ever, having stood the test of time for more than 200 years.

Widely referred to as the "Home of Cricket", the Lord's have been hosting Tests since 1884, ODIs since 1972 and T20Is since 2009, maintaining a pattern of two Tests and two ODIs per year over a more recent period of time. The stadium capacity is at around 28000.

The Lord's has an enormous history in terms of international cricket, having witnessed several iconic moments. It is only going to get better in the coming days as India are back at one of their favourite venues in England, to play in the second game of the five-match Test series against England who are currently leading the series 1 - nil.

In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the best Test match bowling performances that have come from the venue.

#1 Sir Ian Botham (8/34) - 2nd Test, Pakistan's 1978 tour of England: June 19.

Sir Ian Botham played the all-important role in Pakistan's innings defeat against England in 1978. England posted 364 in the first innings, to which Pakistan replied with 105 in their first innings and 139 in their follow-on innings, both of which as a sum total, still couldn't overcome that of England's.

Botham's career-best figures came in Pak's second innings, as he bowled 21 overs and gave away just 34 runs, picking up eight wickets. He was also the man-of-the-match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket Ian Botham Glenn McGrath Greatest Cricketers of All Time Great Cricketing Contests
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
It's all in the game
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test-match victories at...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five bowling spells witnessed...
RELATED STORY
5 fast bowlers who can break Glenn McGrath's record of...
RELATED STORY
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five matches played in...
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top 5 individual Test batting...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test Day 2: Test cricket at...
RELATED STORY
Great bowling spells in cricket history!
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling performances by Sir Richard Hadlee in Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us