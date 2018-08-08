Cricket at its home: Top 5 Test bowling performances at Lord's, London

Sir Ian Botham during his playing days

The Lord's Cricket Ground in London is one of the most iconic venues to have ever witnessed the sport of cricket. Established as a set of three grounds between 1787 and 1814, the venue is also one of the oldest ever, having stood the test of time for more than 200 years.

Widely referred to as the "Home of Cricket", the Lord's have been hosting Tests since 1884, ODIs since 1972 and T20Is since 2009, maintaining a pattern of two Tests and two ODIs per year over a more recent period of time. The stadium capacity is at around 28000.

The Lord's has an enormous history in terms of international cricket, having witnessed several iconic moments. It is only going to get better in the coming days as India are back at one of their favourite venues in England, to play in the second game of the five-match Test series against England who are currently leading the series 1 - nil.

In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the best Test match bowling performances that have come from the venue.

#1 Sir Ian Botham (8/34) - 2nd Test, Pakistan's 1978 tour of England: June 19.

Sir Ian Botham played the all-important role in Pakistan's innings defeat against England in 1978. England posted 364 in the first innings, to which Pakistan replied with 105 in their first innings and 139 in their follow-on innings, both of which as a sum total, still couldn't overcome that of England's.

Botham's career-best figures came in Pak's second innings, as he bowled 21 overs and gave away just 34 runs, picking up eight wickets. He was also the man-of-the-match.

