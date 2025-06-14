Top 5 wicket-takers of WTC 2023-25 cycle ft. Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets to win the 2023-25 World Test Championship at Lord's on Saturday, June 14. After numerous disappointments in ICC tournaments, this marked South Africa's first trophy, one that will hold significant meaning for everyone in the cricket-loving rainbow nation.

Set with an imposing target of 282 runs by Australia in the fourth innings of the final, opener Aiden Markram's century (136) led the Proteas to victory early on Day 4. Skipper Temba Bavuma, one of their top batters, also contributed with a solid 66 at number four.

Australia, the winners of the 2021-23 World Test Championship, faced disappointment despite many cricket fans predicting them as the favorites to reclaim the mace this time as well. They had arguably the best bowling attack in the world, yet still failed to challenge the South African dominance.

In this piece, we take a look at the top five wicket-takers of this WTC cycle, featuring three from the Australian side and, surprisingly, none from the South African team:

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Pat Cummins of Australia shakes hands with Ravichandran Ashwin of India at the end of the match on day four of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ranks fifth on this list with 63 wickets in this WTC cycle. Known for his ability to turn on most surfaces worldwide, Ashwin shocked the cricketing community when he announced his retirement from the sport midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ending his career with an impressive 537 Test wickets, Ashwin achieved five five-wicket hauls during this cycle. His best innings figures of 7-71 came against the West Indies in Dominica in July 2023, leaving Indian fans to wonder why he wasn't assigned a more prominent role in overseas matches.

#4 Nathan Lyon

One of Ashwin's greatest admirers, Nathan Lyon, narrowly surpasses him for the fourth spot on this list. The legendary South Australian claimed 66 wickets in this WTC cycle but, interestingly, recorded only one five-wicket haul, a 6-65 in a Trans-Tasman Trophy Test against New Zealand in Wellington in 2024.

Lyon was one of the most consistent performers throughout this WTC cycle, a reliable presence whenever Australia took the field. His willingness to give the ball ample air and revolutions made him a nightmare to face, especially on surfaces with just enough turn and grip to make him dangerous.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Tristan Stubbs of South Africa during Day Four of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Australia's speedster Mitchell Starc, known for his tenacity, ranks third on this list after capturing 77 wickets in this cycle. Like Lyon, he didn’t achieve many five-wicket hauls, finishing with just two. His best innings figures of 6-48 came against India in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide in late 2024.

Starc was also in good form in the final, spearheading the Australian fightback with early wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder in the fourth innings. Although he later claimed the wicket of Tristan Stubbs, by then, the match had slipped out of the Kangaroos' grasp. Starc played a crucial role with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten 58 in the third innings of the final to bolster their total.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers (if not the best) of this generation, ranks second on this list with 77 wickets. He edges out Starc for the second position due to his superior average of 15, while Starc's was just over 26. Bumrah achieved five five-wicket hauls and five four-wicket hauls during this cycle.

Bumrah is known for his ability to swing the new ball in both directions and reverse it later, making him daunting for most batters. His unconventional action, with a notably shorter run-up, makes him appear unassuming until he reaches the crease and delivers precise missiles like a battle-hardened Sukhoi-30.

Although he led India to victory in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah could not secure the series for his country. In the series' fifth Test, Sharma stepped aside, and Bumrah was named captain again, but he couldn't conjure his usual magic. India ultimately failed to reach the final of this WTC cycle.

#1 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins of Australia bowls during Day Four of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pat Cummins is the leading wicket-taker of this WTC cycle with 80 scalps. Australia's captain, who finished the cycle as runners-up to South Africa, demonstrated his skill in the final, claiming 6-28 in the first innings. However, he lost a critical toss at Lord's, which contributed to his team's woes.

Cummins, who lifted the WTC mace in the previous cycle (2021-23) as Australia's captain, must have been extremely disappointed to lose this time. Nevertheless, his accuracy with the ball, especially as he was not bowling with a new ball, made him a threat to be reckoned with as he hit the deck hard and generated lateral movement.

The Australian bowler claimed wickets at an average of 23 in this cycle, finishing with six five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls. Interestingly, the 6-28 he recorded against South Africa in the final at Lord's were also his best figures for this cycle.

