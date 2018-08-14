Top Five Cricketers of the Week from August 6 to 12

Parth Baxi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 164 // 14 Aug 2018, 14:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four

In this week, a total of two ODIs were played between Sri Lanka and South Africa and a Test match between England and India. Two out of these three matches turned out to be a one-sided contest. This article covers the top five performers from these three matches played this week.

5. DASUN SHANAKA:

He was awarded as the Man of the Match in the 4th ODI against South Africa

It was a five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and South Africa. South Africa sealed the series by winning the first three ODIs of which Shanaka was not the part of the Sri Lankan playing XI. The fourth ODI was a rain-hit ODI at Kandy due to which, batting first, Sri Lanka got only 39 overs to bat. Shanaka joined Thisara Perera when Sri Lanka was 195-6 in 27.2 overs. They both then had a swift partnership of 109 runs in 68 balls in which Shanaka contributed 65 runs in 34 balls due to which Sri Lanka could able to score 306-7 in 39 overs. Sri Lanka won the match by 3 runs as per D/L method. For his match-winning performance, Shanaka was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

1 / 3 NEXT