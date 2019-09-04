×
Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: When and Where to watch, Telecast and Live Streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    04 Sep 2019, 11:32 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions of Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions of Caribbean Premier League

Caribbean Premier League 2019 is all set to kick off on 5th September with the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders set to square off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the tournament opener at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Knight Riders will miss the services of their skipper Dwayne Bravo, who is dealing with an injury and in his absence, Kieron Pollard will lead the side. The three-time winners will lock horns with Carlos Brathwaite's men who have qualified for the playoffs twice but are yet to win their maiden championship.

Trinbago Knight Riders have a stellar bowling attack boasting of the likes of Ali Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Jimmy Neesham and Sunil Narine, who will all add a lot more depth to the bowling unit. In the batting department, they have Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin and skipper Pollard as the marquee players.

On the other hand, the performance of hard-hitting opener, Evin Lewis will undoubtedly influence the Patriot's campaign in this edition. Lewis is one of the stars of this side and if he gets going, one can expect the trio of Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph to stem the flow of runs with their skill with the ball in hand.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date: 5th September 2019 (Thursday)

Time: 04:30 AM (India), 7:00 PM (4th September, Local)

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal.

Hotstar: Online streaming in India.

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Mohammad Hasnain.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

 Carlos Brathwaite (C), Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Isuru Udana, Devon Thomas (wk), Laurie Evans, Keron Cottoy, Usama Mir, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Aaron Jones.





Caribbean Premier League 2019 Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Sunil Narine Kieron Pollard
