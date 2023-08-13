Tymal Mills' 3 best bowling performances for England

England's left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills turned 31 yesterday (August 12). Mills is one of the most popular overseas pacers in India. Many fans would remember him for his perfomance in the India vs England T20I series which took place in early 2017.

Tymal Mills impressed a lot in that series. As a result, he ended up earning a massive contract worth ₹12 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL Auction 2017. While Mills could not impress much for RCB, he continued to perform well for England at the international level.

Injuries have troubled him a lot in his career. The left-arm pacer was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2022, but he had to return home early due to an injury. Mills did not play in the IPL season which took place earlier this year.

Tymal Mills' IPL journey has not been the best, but he has enjoyed a lot of success while playing for England in the T20I format. He was a part of the England squad that lifted the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

As far as his numbers in the shortest format of the game are concerned, Mills has bagged 12 wickets in 13 T20I matches for England. His bowling average has been 31.16, and he has maintained an economy rate of 8.37 runs per over. In this listicle, we will look back at his top three bowling performances for England.

#1 Tymal Mills' best bowling figures in T20Is - 3/27 vs. Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021

Tymal Mills brought his 'A' game to the table in T20 World Cup 2021

Mills picked up seven wickets for England in T20 World Cup 2021. The left-arm fast bowler bowled the best spell of his career in the group-stage match against Bangladesh.

He picked up three wickets while conceding 27 runs in four overs. Mills' three victims were Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. He dismissed Nurul caught behind, Mahedi caught out and rattled Rahman's stumps.

Mills' three-wicket haul helped England restrict Bangladesh to 124/9 in 20 overs. England won the match by eight wickets.

#2 Tymal Mills troubles the defending champions at T20 World Cup 2021 - 2/17 vs. West Indies

West Indies were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Maroon started their campaign against England in the Super 12 round. England bowled them out for just 55 runs in the first innings.

Adil Rashid scalped four wickets, and Mills supported him by bagging two wickets. Chris Gayle handed a catch to Dawid Malan off Mills' bowling, and then, Nicholas Pooran got out caught behind. Mills conceded only 17 runs in four overs. England beat West Indies by six wickets.

#3 Tymal Mills' fantastic death bowling - 1/27 vs. India, 2017

As mentioned earlier, Mills performed well in the T20I series against India in 2017, subsequently earning a mega IPL deal. In the first T20I of that series played at the Green Park in Kanpur, Mills returned with figures of 1/27.

He picked up the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Notably, Mills conceded only two fours in the first two overs that he bowled in the powerplay. Next, he bowled against MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Parvez Rasool in the 17th and 19th overs, conceding only 12 runs and bagging Pandya's wicket.

