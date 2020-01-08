Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

India won the 2018 U19 World Cup

The 13th edition of the Under 19 World Cup is going to be played in South Africa from 17th January to 9th February 2020. This is the second time that South Africa got the opportunity to host the biggest tournament of junior cricket. Kimberley, Bloemfontein, and Potchefstroom are the three venues where the matches will take place.

All the matches are day matches and will start at 10 AM South African Standard Time, which equates to 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

There are a total of 16 teams in the tournament, divided into four groups of four teams each. The teams which finish at the top two positions in each group will advance to the super league, while the teams which finish third and fourth in the four groups will find themselves in the plate league.

Group A - India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Group B - Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies

Group C - Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe

Group D - Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, United Arab Emirates

The teams in the plate league won’t have any chance of winning the tournament and the matches of the plate league will be played only to determine the positions of the teams. Each team will play three games in the Plate League.

The four teams which win the plate league quarter-finals will play the Plate League semi-finals and the two teams which win the Plate League semi-finals will play the Plate League final. The team winning the Plate League final will finish at ninth position in the tournament, right after the teams in the Super League.

The four teams which lose Plate League quarter-finals will play two games after that. If they lose the first game, the second game will be for the 15th and the 16th position. If they win the first game, the second game will be for the 13th and the 14th position. The two teams which lose Plate League semi-finals will play for the 11th and the 12th position.

A similar format will be implemented in the Super League as well. But, the team which win the final of the super league will clinch the World Cup.

Live Streaming and Telecast details

The 2020 Under 19 World Cup will be telecasted in India by the Star Sports network. The live streaming of the game will be available on Star Sports’ android app, Hotstar.