Usman Khawaja vs Sunil Gavaskar - comparing their stats after 79 Tests

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja played a terrific innings as the Aussies hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium. The left-hander scored 232 off 352 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six in a knock that lasted over 500 minutes.

The 38-year-old was under pressure to deliver after a poor 2024 in Test cricket in which he managed 415 runs in 18 innings at an average of 25.93. Khawaja crossed the half-century mark only twice in 2024 in Tests. In the New Year Test against India in Sydney, he registered scores of 2 & 41.

Khawaja was Player of the Match for his fantastic innings in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. The senior Australian batter has the experience of 79 Test matches. In his feature, we compare his stats to that of legendary former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar at the same stage.

Usman Khawaja vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has more runs and a better average after 79 Tests?

In 79 Tests, Khawaja has scored 5,867 runs at an average of 45.48, with 16 hundreds and 27 half-centuries. The left-handed batter has been dismissed without scoring on eight occasions.

On his 5,867 runs, 1,378 runs have come in 19 Tests against England at an average of 40.52 and 1,212 runs in 11 Tests against Pakistan at an average of 75.75. Khawaja has also scored 728 runs in 14 Tests against India at an average of 29.12, 765 runs in 11 Tests against South Africa at an average of 40.26 and 669 runs in eight Tests against New Zealand at an average of 55.75.

Further, the Australian opener has scored 596 runs in nine Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 49.66 and 517 runs in six Test matches against the West Indies at an average of 57.44.

In his overall career, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and amassed 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. After 79 matches, he had notched up 6,951 runs at an average of 53.88. He was dismissed without scoring on seven occasions.

Of his 6,951 runs, 2,168 runs came against England from 30 Tests at an average of 42.50. Gavaskar also scored 2,004 runs in 16 Tests against the mighty West Indies, averaging 83.50. Further, he notched up 993 runs in 14 Tests against Australia (average 43.17), 976 runs in nine Tests against Pakistan (average 65.06) and 651 runs in nine Tests against New Zealand (average 43.40).

Usman Khawaja vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has more double hundreds after 79 Tests?

Khawaja has one double century after 79 Tests. His highest Test score of 232 came in his most recent Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The Aussie left-hander's previous best was 195* against South Africa in Sydney (January 2023). He also scored 180 against India in Ahmedabad (March 2023), 174 against New Zealand in Brisbane (November 2015) and 171 against England in Sydney (January 2018).

In contrast, Gavaskar had three double hundreds to his name after 79 Tests. The former Indian captain had scored 221 against England at The Oval (August 1979), 220 against the West Indies at Port of Spain (April 1971) and 205 also against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (December 1978).

Usman Khawaja vs Sunil Gavaskar - Who has a better away record after 79 Tests?

Khawaja has played 35 away Tests in which he has scored 2,586 runs at an average of 42.39, with six hundreds and 12 fifties. He has scored 745 runs in 12 Tests in England at an average of 31.04 and 496 runs in three Tests in Pakistan at an average of 165.33 (two not outs).

Khawaja has also scored 484 runs in seven Tests in Sri Lanka at an average of 48.40 and 333 runs in four Tests in India at an average of 47.57. In four Tests in New Zealand, he has 297 runs at an average of 42.42, while he has 242 runs in five Tests in South Africa at an average of 24.20.

Looking at Gavaskar's away stats after 79 Tests, he had played 38 matches away from home and had scored 3,548 runs at an average of 56.31, with 14 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. The former India captain had scored 1,164 runs in eight Tests in the West Indies at an exceptional average of 97, with six tons.

Gavaskar had also scored 977 runs in 13 Tests in England at an average of 44.40, 568 runs in eight Tests in Australia at an average of 37.86, 447 runs in three Test matches in Pakistan at an exceptional average of 89.40 and 392 runs in six Tests in New Zealand at an average of 43.55.

