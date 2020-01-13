Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking Ricky Ponting's world record

Virat Kohli is just one century away from being the captain with most centuries across all three formats.

Having broken multiple records in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and with the first ODI between India and Australia set to be played on 14th January, Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking another world record.

If Kohli is able to score a century, he will become the captain with the maximum international hundred's (42), breaking former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's previous record of 41 centuries across all formats. Kohli is joint-top alongside Ponting at the moment with 41 hundred's as the Indian captain.

As far as the time taken to reach the milestone is concerned, Kohli is quicker than any other captain. While Ponting took 376 innings to reach 41 international tons as captain, Kohli has equalled the record and has played only 196 innings, which tells you a lot about the kind of consistency he has shown across all formats and also highlights his fantastic conversion rate.

Kohli scored his last international hundred in India's historic maiden pink-ball Test against Bangladesh and in total has 70 hundred's across all formats, behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Ponting. Even though he is on the verge of breaking numerous records, Kohli still maintained that he was ready to bat lower down the order in order to accommodate both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the playing eleven. This goes a long way in showing the kind of leader that Kohli is and how he puts the team's goals before his personal accolades.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

"I would be very happy to do so (bat lower down the order). Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat.” he added.