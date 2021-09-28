Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri: The Last Dance 

The Last Dance, a term coined and brought to prominence by legendary basketball coach Phil Jackson, has seen several apt and concise instances in the sporting world, and it also seems to have crept its way into Indian cricket.

After sharing one of the greatest eras in the nation's history in the sport, the flamboyant duo of captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have one final assignment on their hands, which also poses to be their most important one.

The Bulls of the 90s and the Kohli-Shastri duo are similar over the fact of having set new standards for their respective sides. The stark contrast that separates the two iconic teams is the glimmering shine of trophies. Despite all their plaudits and their inputs to elevate the bar of Indian cricket, they do not have a major trophy as a reward. Elevations in rankings and overseas wins have all become regular instances thanks to their vision, but the major trophy remains elusive as ever.

What makes the wait even more agonizing is the fact that the team have been ready for years and could potentially have drowned themselves in silverware in the past decade.

Ironically, the most important trait that Shastri and Kohli have brought has been the one that has been absent in crunch situations. Winning mentality, tenacity and an aggressive brand of cricket have all been the crown jewels in India's path to dominance.

But, much like overseas wins and surges in rankings, defeats in knock-out matches have come in abundance as well. With Shastri seemingly set to end his stint as head coach and Kohli paving the way for new leadership in T20 cricket, the upcoming T20 World Cup poses an intimidating and enthralling challenge to conquer, and most importantly, a last chance for them to share glory together and end the illustrious chapter on an unforgettable high.

Just like a coin, the journey and the fate of the iconic duo has two sides, but the probability won't be even.

Are Kohli and Shastri being ushered out too soon?

Kohli and Shastri during a net session

Crossing thresholds and reaching saturation, impact on performance and other noticeable factors could have all played a hand in with the decision taken by the two behemoths of Indian cricket. But were they nudged towards the exit sign out of their own accord?

While he leads a team embedded with star players, Kohli stands tall with a captaincy record that most captains dream of. Shastri has also assembled an able entourage alongside him that has made his and Kohli's vision for the team come true.

Facing social media trolls and allegations of duopoly with a straight face and authority makes it hard to tell whether the step down is to ensure a smoother transition when it comes to coaching or lot of tension brewing off the pitch.

Kohli's poor batting form could also be a potential cover, but it would not be wrong to question the coincidence set in store given the magnitude of the potential change in question.

Right from the impeccable bench strength to a remarkable change in mentality, would it be safe to say that Kohli and Shastri did the job well together, even if the coin lands the wrong way?

Did Kohli and Shastri overstay their welcome?

A team filled with talent. World class players to the brim across all departments. The current Indian team will go down in folklore as one of the best teams in history without a major ICC title. But who is at fault?

The rampant victories across random series wins and the initial phases of major tournaments might have proved to be the lifeline and fuel that the dynamic duo thrived on and used to prolong their stints. It is a thought to reflect upon, but one that can substantially be squashed if Shastri and Kohli ace the last dance.

Vaitheeswaran K @vaitheek Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) @ovshake42 Under Kohli and Shastri, India had their greatest team of all time.



This was indeed the Golden Age of Indian Cricket.



There will be a point when neither of them will be in charge.



I hope they are worthy successors.



I hope cricket is the sole reason for their selection. Under Kohli and Shastri, India had their greatest team of all time.



This was indeed the Golden Age of Indian Cricket.



There will be a point when neither of them will be in charge.



I hope they are worthy successors.



Not really. Under Shastri and Kohli, India had their strongest bowling attack which also coincided with some weak batting lineups in other teams. Hence we continue to do well despite our vulnerable batting.

A tricky clash against arch-rivals Pakistan and old foe New Zealand awaits as the Men In Blue's most tricky challenge. Kohli and Shastri will have at least five matches to work their magic and if all goes well, they will have a further two nerve-wracking to atone for their sins from the past.

Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan had to part ways with the Chicago Bulls despite winning a championship. While the circumstances are miles apart in this situation, is it wrong to imagine what the future would hold if they stay put after winning a trophy, if the coin lands the right way?

