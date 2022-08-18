Virat Kohli's 14 years of international cricket: 3 ODI knocks that proved Virat Kohli as the best chase master after Sachin Tendulkar

August 18 is a momentous day in Indian cricket as it marks 14 years since Virat Kohli donned the Indian jersey for the very first time. Kohli made his international debut in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008.

He walked out to open the innings for India and could only manage 12 off 22 as the visitors were beaten by eight wickets.

In his 14-year-long international career, Kohli has only gone from strength to strength and is one of the best batters of the current era. He has dominated all formats of the game and is an absolute run machine, especially during chases.

In so many different ways, he is considered the next best batter to play for India after Sachin Tendulkar.

In this article, we take a look at three innings that proved Virat Kohli is the chase master.

#3 100 off 52 balls vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013

India smashed Australia in Jaipur.

Australia have been one of the opponents that Virat Kohli loves to dominate. In this high-scoring ODI series back in 2013, Australia piled up 359, batting first on a flat batting deck.

In response, India got off to a rollicking start. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 176 in 26 overs for the first wicket to set the platform for the Men in Blue. The stage was set for Kohli, who walked out and launched an astonishing assault on the Australian bowlers.

Kohli proceeded to smack eight fours and seven sixes and raced to his ton in just 52 balls and surpassed Virender Sehwag’s record of 60-ball hundred against New Zealand in 2009.

#2 183 off 148 balls vs Pakistan, Dhaka, Asia Cup 2012

Virat Kohli notched up his highest ODI score in Asia Cup 2012.

It was quite fitting that Kohli played one of his best innings while chasing in Sachin Tendulkar's final ODI match. Centuries from Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed powered Pakistan to 330 after they elected to bat first.

In response, Gautam Gambhir was dismissed on only the second ball of the innings. However, Kohli teamed up with Sachin Tendulkar to resurrect the innings and they steadied the ship with a 133-run partnership. Tendulkar was dismissed by Saeed Ajmal for 52.

Kohli then found good support from Rohit Sharma and the two young batters added 172 runs for the third wicket. Kohli was the dominant of the two and scored 103 runs in only 75 balls in this partnership and sealed the chase.

When he was eventually dismissed, India only needed 12 more runs with 17 balls and won the match with ease. This remains Kohli's highest score in ODIs.

#1 133* off 86 balls vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, CB Series 2012

Virat Kohli was in roaring form in Hobart.

Having made his debut against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli played one of the greatest innings in ODIs against the same opponent in Hobart.

This match was India's final group stage game of the CB Series, which also featured Australia and Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue were in a desperate situation and needed to win this game with a bonus point to stay in contention for a spot in the final.

Sri Lanka batted first and centuries from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara saw them post 320 in their 50 overs. India needed to chase this target within 40 overs in order to get that bonus point.

India got off to a brisk start in pursuit but lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar with 86 runs on the board after 9.2 overs. Out walked Kohli and India needed 235 runs in 184 balls. However, Kohli was in no mood to look away and got down to business right from the word go.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau On this day eight years ago, Virat Kohli produced a truly absurd ODI knock in Hobart. One of the great highlights packages. On this day eight years ago, Virat Kohli produced a truly absurd ODI knock in Hobart. One of the great highlights packages. https://t.co/3n6IquzIhW

He was at his best, especially against Lasith Malinga. Malinga conceded 96 runs in just 8.4 overs, of which 44 runs were scored by Kohli in only 14 deliveries.

Kohli's blitz saw India chase down the target in only 36.4 overs and secure a final berth.

Edited by Ankush Das