Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their record in ODI chases after 299 matches

Virat Kohli got back among the runs with a fine hundred in the 2025 Champions Trophy Group A match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The 36-year-old had been short of runs in international cricket since his hundred in the Perth Test during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he scored an impressive 100* off 111 balls as India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai.

Ad

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue did an excellent job to restrict Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets and Hardik Pandya two. Kohli then hit seven fours in his unbeaten ton and added 114 for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) as Team India crossed the finish line in 42.3 overs.

During his course of his knock on Sunday in his 299th one-dayer, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record and became the fastest batter to 14,000 ODIs runs. The 36-year-old has a terrific record in chases in one-day cricket. In the wake of his latest ton, we compare his record with that of Tendulkar after 299 ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODI chases after 299 matches?

Kohli has played 158 innings in ODI matches when India have fielded first. He has amassed 7,979 runs at an average of 64.34 and a strike rate of 93.33. The 36-year-old has been not out on 34 occasions and has been dismissed without scoring four times.

Ad

Of his 7,979 runs while batting second in ODIs, 1,481 runs have come in 30 innings against Australia, averaging 52.89 at a strike rate of 95.17. He has scored 806 runs in 17 innings against England at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 92.43. After Sunday’s knock, Kohli has 366 runs in eight innings against Pakistan in chases at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 98.12.

Further, Kohli has batted 19 times against New Zealand while chasing in ODIs and has scored 967 runs at an average of 60.43 and a strike rate of 95.55. The right-handed batter also has 851 runs to his name in 17 innings against South Africa at an average of 65.46 and a strike rate of 85.95.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 158 7,979 64.36 93.33 183 28 40 34 4 Sachin Tendulkar 147 5,815 46.15 91.07 143 14 33 21 10

Ad

(Stats in chases after 299 ODIs)

Looking at Tendulkar’s stats, he had 147 innings in ODI chases after 299 matches. The Master Blaster had notched up 5,815 runs at an average of 46.15 and a strike rate of 91.07. Tendulkar had been not out on 21 occasions and had been dismissed without scoring 10 times.

Of his 5,815 runs in ODI chases after 299 matches, 864 runs came in 15 innings against Australia at an average of 57.60 and a strike rate of 98.74. Tendulkar had also scored 539 runs in 18 innings against England, averaging 33.68 at a strike rate of 93.73. Also, in 15 innings against New Zealand in ODI chases, he had 556 runs at an average of 37.06 and a strike rate of 96.02.

Ad

Ad

Looking at Tendulkar’s record against arch-rivals Pakistan in ODI chases after 299 matches, he had 561 runs to his name in 21 innings at an average of 29.52 and a strike rate of 90.19. Also, in 16 innings against South Africa, the former India captain scored 643 runs at an average of 40.18 and a strike rate of 83.83.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more hundreds in ODI chases after 299 matches?

Having played 299 ODIs, Kohli has as many as 28 hundreds and 40 half-centuries to his name in chases. The 36-year-old has six tons in chases against Australia, five each against Sri Lanka and West Indies, three against Bangladesh, two each against England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa and one against Zimbabwe.

Ad

Averages against top sides Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Australia 52.89 57.60 New Zealand 60.43 37.06 South Africa 65.46 40.18 England 62 33.68 Pakistan 61 29.52

Ad

(Stats in chases after 299 ODIs against main teams)

After 299 one-dayers, Tendulkar had 14 centuries and 33 half-centuries in chases. Of his 14 hundreds in one-day chases, four came against Zimbabwe, three against Australia, two each against New Zealand and Kenya and one each against South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Ad

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in matches won while chasing after 299 ODIs?

Of his 299 ODIs, Kohli has featured in 105 matches that India have won while chasing. In 99 innings, he has scored 5,913 runs at an average of 89.59 and a strike rate 96.74, with 24 hundreds and 25 half-centuries. Only four of his tons while chasing have come in losses.

After 299 ODIs, Tendulkar was part of 82 matches that India won while batting second. In 79 innings (21 not outs), he scored 3,835 runs at an average of 66.12 and a strike rate of 92.03, with 13 hundreds and 19 half-centuries. His famous 143 against Australia in Sharjah in 1998 came in a losing cause, but helped India qualify for the final of the Coca-Cola Cup, which they won the defeating the Aussies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback