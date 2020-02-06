Virat Kohli with the highest brand value among Indian celebrities, MS Dhoni on ninth place

Virat Kohli has kept his number one position intact among the Indian celebrities with the highest brand value for the third year in a row.

According to the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation study, he has a brand value twice as that of second-placed Akshay Kumar.

In 2019, Kohli’s brand value increased by 39% to $237.5 million, while Akshay had a brand value of $104.5 million. The next two places were also dominated by Bollywood, courtesy of the celebrity couple Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, who both have a brand value of $93.5 million.

Apart from Kohli, there are three other Indian cricketers whose brand value is in the top 20, with one of them being former skipper MS Dhoni, who has jumped three places from 12th last time to 9th this time.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also made this list and is in 15th place, while Rohit Sharma made the top 20 for the very first time. His brand value is at $23 million and his stakes are set to rise in the future too.

Duff & Phelps released the rankings from the fifth edition of its ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ on Thursday. This study aims to provide a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.

The top 10 contribute to about 75% of the total brand endorsement of the top 20 which is around $1.1 billion.