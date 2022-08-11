“Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections”- Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Pakistani commentator for big blunder

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has always enjoyed banter against Pakistan. On Thursday, he took a dig against Pakistan's Islamist political commentator Zaid Hamid for a major blunder on Twitter.

In a tweet post, Sehwag wrote:

“Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So chill.”

Sehwag was referring to the uncanny similarities between Ashish Nehra and UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak while trolling Zaid for a major mistake on the micro-blogging site, who wrote:

“And what makes this victory even more sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra…In the last competition Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem…What a sweet revenge come back…”

Hamid was supposedly referring to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra but instead named former Indian pacer and Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra. Neeraj Chopra also won Silver at the 2022 World Championships. However, he missed the Commonwealth Games due to an injury.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill 🤣 Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill 🤣 https://t.co/yaiUKxlB1Z

The tweet post has already received a number of hilarious replies, check out below:

One user wrote:

“Hahaha…Aur inko Kashmir chahiye kahi Lahore na dede.”

Virendra Shekhawat @Virendr03447820

Aur inko Kashmir chahiye kahi Lahore na Dede @virendersehwag HahahahaAur inko Kashmir chahiye kahi Lahore na Dede @virendersehwag Hahahaha 😂😂Aur inko Kashmir chahiye kahi Lahore na Dede😂😂

Vasu Shashtri 🌏 @SandyBoy2021 @virendersehwag Daru pine ke baad vo bill Clinton ko bhi javelin thrower bana skta hai @virendersehwag Daru pine ke baad vo bill Clinton ko bhi javelin thrower bana skta hai

ΗαΠ$Ηιτ @unanonymous1234

Arshad destroyed Ashish in Javelin throw but Shoaib Akhtar , Mohd Hasnain , Saeed Ajmal will still remain on top .

Better luck next time Arshad @virendersehwag Viru got no chill 🤣Arshad destroyed Ashish in Javelin throw but Shoaib Akhtar , Mohd Hasnain , Saeed Ajmal will still remain on top .Better luck next time Arshad @virendersehwag Viru got no chill 🤣Arshad destroyed Ashish in Javelin throw but Shoaib Akhtar , Mohd Hasnain , Saeed Ajmal will still remain on top .Better luck next time Arshad 🚀

Anuj Mokal @AnujMokal11



If arshad can throw 90 , why neeraj can't . @virendersehwag How can he defeat @Neeraj_chopra1 , when he was not even competing in this tournament.If arshad can throw 90 , why neeraj can't . @virendersehwag How can he defeat @Neeraj_chopra1 , when he was not even competing in this tournament.If arshad can throw 90 , why neeraj can't .

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinched the first-ever javelin throw gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games. He went past Neeraj Chopra's distance (88.13m in the World Athletics Championship) by registering 90.18m.

Neeraj quickly took to Instagram to congratulate Nadeem. He wrote:

“Congratulations Arshad Bhai for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best.”

Asia Cup news: Sehwag likely to commentate on India vs Pakistan match

Meanwhile, fans are waiting with bated breath to listen to Virender Sehwag's commentary in the upcoming India vs Pakistan high-voltage match at the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai. The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan during the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

