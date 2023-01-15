"Want century from Suryakumar Yadav" - Fans react as Team India include star batter in their playing XI for 3rd ODI vs SL

Team India have included Suryakumar Yadav in their playing XI for the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. The star batter was left out of the first two games in Guwahati and Kolkata.

With the series done and dusted, the Men in Blue made two changes to their lineup. All-rounder Washington Sundar was also named in the starting XI alongside Suryakumar, while Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik were rested.

After establishing himself as one of the best modern-day T20 batters, it will be a great opportunity for the Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer to stake a claim in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, fans were excited to see Suryakumar Yadav in the side. Many predicted that India would post 400+ total with this star-studded batting lineup, given that Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Here are some of the reactions:

"We have to get close to the perfect game" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

The Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma has asserted that they will look to come up with an improved performance in the third ODI against Sri Lanka and will try to get as close as possible to the perfect game. With the team on the road to preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the management will want to get the right combinations.

"We're going to bat first," Rohit said at the toss. "Looks like a good pitch, we want to make the most of it. There's a lot of areas we want to be improving on. This one gives us a chance to correct some mistakes.

"There will be some mistakes but we have to get close to the perfect game. Two changes. Hardik and Umran get a rest. Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav come in."

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

