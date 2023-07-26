[WATCH] “Haven’t heard anything, I’ve been on the golf course” - David Warner’s cheeky reaction to retirement rumors

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has reacted to rumors that he is likely to retire from Test cricket after the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval. He commented in a cheeky tone that he hadn’t seen or heard anything as he had been on the golf course.

Speculation over Warner’s red ball future arose after Michael Vaughan told Fox Cricket that he had heard whispers about The Oval Test being the Aussie opener’s last game in whites. The Australian cricketer had earlier announced that he would retire from Test in January 2024 after the home series against Pakistan.

During an interaction with reporters ahead of The Oval Test, which begins on Thursday, July 27, Warner answered questions about his retirement rumors.

When asked if he had heard about the same, the experienced batter replied:

“No, I haven’t heard anything actually. I haven’t seen anything. I’ve been on the golf course.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#Ashes pic.twitter.com/w1jlnVkp1s David Warner is keeping reporters on their toes about his retirement this summer…

On whether he would like to issue a clarification over the same, the 36-year-old stated:

“No, I don’t have an announcement. For me, it’s about trying to work hard in the nets, as I did today. Potentially come out tomorrow and, if selected, go out there and play and try and win an Ashes series.”

Probed further over whether he would stick to his earlier retirement plan and hang his boots from Test cricket after the Pakistan series, Warner did not give a direct answer and instead commented:

“It depends. See how I go. You know, I have given the fact that I won’t play in West Indies, but if I still think I am eligible to keep playing and seeing the ball well, who knows. I am playing at the 2024 World Cup. I’ve always said, to be your best for white ball international cricket, you still have to be facing some sort of red cricket ball. Maybe I might play Shield cricket, I am not sure.”

As Warner continued to be badgered about questions over his retirement, he gave in and “confirmed”:

“Okay, I won’t be playing any further than Pakistan. I won’t be playing the West Indies. Pakistan is definitely the end. You have my word. I promise you.”

While Warner is keen to play red-ball cricket till the series against Pakistan early next year, it remains to be seen whether the selectors pick him for the series given his poor run of scores.

David Warner’s disappointing Ashes 2023 numbers

Warner has featured in all four Ashes 2023 Tests but has managed only 201 runs at a poor average of 25.12. The left-hander kicked off his Ashes campaign with 9 and 36 in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The veteran opener’s only fifty in the series so far came in the first innings of the Lord’s Test, when he scored 66. The batter followed it up with 25 in the second innings. In the last two Tests, the Aussie has registered scores of 4, 1, 32 and 28.