Watch: Nathan Lyon says his ball to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar is the best he has ever bowled in Tests

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes his delivery to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar at Chennai in 2013 is the best one he has ever bowled in Test cricket.

Nathan Lyon is regarded as one of the most successful off-spinners in the longest format of the game, and is famously called the “GOAT” ( Greatest of All Time) by his teammates.

Speaking to Steve Smith during 7Cricket’s “Team Bonding” video, Nathan Lyon reminisced the time he clean bowled Sachin Tendulkar in India.

What's the best ball you've bowled to get a wicket in Test cricket?



Lyon: "Bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate at Chennai was pretty cool."

Smith: "Yeah I've got Sachin in my pocket as well, caught bat pad."



Team Bonding with these two is great

Steve Smith took the opportunity to ask Nathan Lyon about the best ball he feels he has ever bowled in Test cricket.

After a bit of banter between the Australian duo, Nathan Lyon admitted that answering the question off the top of his head was really tough.

However, after thinking about it for a while, Nathan Lyon admitted that the ball which dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in 2013 would be his answer.

" Bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate in Chennai was pretty cool"

Batting on 81 in the first innings, Sachin Tendulkar looked well set for a hundred at home. However, a Nathan Lyon beauty got the better of the Master Blaster. The ball went through the gap between Tendulkar's bat and pad and clean bowled him.

This is not the first time Nathan Lyon has looked back at the famous dismissal. In an interview with Stuart MacGill a few years ago, Nathan Lyon explained why the delivery dismissing Sachin Tendulkar will always be special to him.

During the interaction, Nathan Lyon talked about how the Chennai crowd was one the loudest set of fans he has ever seen. The off-spinner also said it was a different world when Sachin Tendulkar was batting in India, expressing his delight at being able to silence the home crowd with his special delivery.

“I was fortunate enough to throw out one in the rough and go through the gate. I felt like life stopped there for a moment. When I saw the bails go down, I did not know what to do. To silence the crowd like that was like pressing the mute button on TV. It was unbelievable and probably the best ball I have bowled in my Test career," Lyon had said.

Steve Smith compared Nathan Lyon’s Tendulkar dismissal to his as well

After Nathan Lyon talked about the delivery which dismissed Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Smith hilariously pointed out that he has taken the Master Blaster’s wicket as well. The Australian, who is now regarded as one of the best top-order batsmen in the world, famously started out as a bowling all-rounder who used to bat down the order.

“ Yeah, I’ve got Sachin in my pocket as well. Caught bat-pad”

While the duo revisited some of their greatest moments on the field, they will be hoping to have more when they take to the field against India at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne