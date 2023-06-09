[Watch] Steve Smith loses patience and throws away his wicket on Day 3 of WTC Final

In a rare display of uncalculated aggression, Steve Smith threw away a brilliant start with a poor shot on Day 3 of the 2023 World Test Championship Final.

Ravindra Jadeja hurled it short and wide in the first ball of the 30th over. The batter came down the track and went through with the wild slog over mid-on without getting close to the ball. He only got an edge and the ball went high up in the air and into the arms of Shardul Thakur just behind point.

Here's a video of the wicket:

This was the eighth time that Jadeja had dismissed Smith in Tests, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker against the Australian vice-captain. The Aussie only averages 33.75 against the left-arm spinner; among the lowest for him against all bowlers.

Australia cruising despite Smith's dismissal

The wicket left Australia at 83-3, still a commanding 257 runs ahead in the match. The pitch is not the easiest to bat on either and whatever score Australia would put up from here, would be extremely difficult for India to chase on Days 4 and 5. Perhaps that's the comfort that allowed him to take a risk he usually doesn't.

Earlier in the day, Pat Cummins and Co. got India allout for just 296 runs. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for the Indians with 89 (129) but lost his wicket to a great catch by Cameron Green. Shardul Thakur also put up a good fight with a 51 (109), though riding a bit of luck, but couldn't take India beyond 300.

In response, Mohammed Siraj got rid of David Warner early with a wobble seam delivery before Umesh Yadav took his first wicket of the match by forcing Usman Khawaja to edge one to the wicketkeeper.

You can catch the rest of the live action here.

