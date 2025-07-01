“We’ll go to bed dreaming about getting Kohli out” - When James Anderson was rattled by Indian captain’s knock in 2018 Edgbaston Test

Former England pacer James Anderson tormented ace Indian batter Virat Kohli in the Test series in the UK in 2014. The latter endured arguably his worst-ever series, finishing with 134 runs at an average of 13.40 in five Tests.

However, facing immense pressure, Kohli quickly turned things around in India's next Test tour of England in 2014. The champion batter scored a breathtaking 149 off 225 deliveries in the first innings of the series opener in 2018 at Edgbaston.

After three hard-fought days, the Edgbaston Test hung in the balance, with India battling on 110/5, chasing 194 for victory. Kohli was unbeaten overnight on 43, conquering the demons from the previous England tour.

Yet, Anderson was upbeat about England's chances despite Kohli's brilliance ahead of the fourth day, saying (via India Today):

"It's a really exciting place to be, because you know we could do something special tomorrow by winning this such a close Test match. So we'll go to bed dreaming about getting Kohli out first thing. It's been really exciting, if not a bit frustrating at times. What's been great is the way the momentum has shifted."

Unfortunately for Kohli, his dream Test did not end well, as he was dismissed early on Day 4 for 51. India folded after his dismissal for just 162, losing the first Test by 31 runs.

"On another day I could have got him for 20" - James Anderson on Virat Kohli's 149 in the first innings

James Anderson felt he could have dismissed Virat Kohli early again if not for the dropped catch early in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test. Despite finishing on 149, the 36-year-old was edgy early in his innings against the former English pacer, with Dawid Malan dropping catches off Anderson on 21 and 51.

"I've been encouraged the way I've bowled at him (Kohli) in this game so far, found the edge a few times in the first innings. On another day I could have got him for 20, and then we're not talking about how brilliant he is," said Anderson (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"You can't drop Virat Kohli on 21, because he's one of the best players in the world, and he'll capitalise on that and which he did. We could have been in a much different position now. We've just got to go away and know we can get him. No one is invincible in world cricket. We can get him out."

Kohli took off from his brilliant Edgbaston outing, finishing as the series' leading run-scorer with 593 runs at an average of 59.30. However, India lost the series 1-4 despite his heroics.

