"We may see Hardik Pandya again with the new ball in the second T20I" - Wasim Jaffer 

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has opined that there is a good chance of Hardik Pandya featuring with the new ball in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder opened the proceedings for the Men in Blue in the second innings while defending 163 at the Wankhede Stadium in the series opener on Tuesday, January 3.

With Arshdeep Singh not available for selection due to illness, leaving India short of a new-ball bowler. Debutant Shivam Mavi was touted to share the new-ball and it was Hardik Pandya, who took the initiative to exploit the initial optimum conditions with the new ball. The all-rounder bowled a potent three-over spell in the powerplay, conceding 12 runs with 13 dot deliveries.

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvSL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia Surprised to see Axar bowling the final over? Here's Captain @hardikpandya7 revealing the reason behind the move. Surprised to see Axar bowling the final over? Here's Captain @hardikpandya7 revealing the reason behind the move. #INDvSL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia https://t.co/dewHMr93Yi

Predicting that the all-rounder will once again open the bowling to make the most of the conditions at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Wasim Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"Watching it on TV, it did not seem like Hardik Pandya's injury was a major one. He may not bowl four overs, but he could bowl three overs with the new ball, like he did in the first T20I."

Jaffer said:

"The surface in Pune typically favors the pacers, we have seen it assisting the fast bowlers in the past, and there is good carry as well. So, we may see Pandya again with the new ball in the second T20I."

Bowlers, especially the new-ball bowlers played a key role in Team India's win in the first T20I. Apart from them, the lower middle-order scored the majority of the runs after the top-order stuttered against the Sri Lankan spinners. Debutant Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson failed to flatter while Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel rescued the innings.

Opining that the batters will have to step up to help the rather inexperienced bowling attack, Wasim Jaffer said:

"Umran Malik is relatively new, Mavi will only be playing his second T20I and we don't know how much Hardik Pandya will bowl. The spin attack did not appear to be too effective even though they are experienced bowlers, so I think that's why the batters need to step up."

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya chipped in with some valuable runs, but lost their wickets at an untimely interval.

"I would be surprised if Hardik Pandya opts to bat first after winning the toss in Pune" - Wasim Jaffer

Skipper Hardik Pandya made a rather surprising statement after losing the toss in the first T20I. He expressed his desire to bat first at the Wankhede, willing to expose the team under high-pressure, which could prove to be helpful in the long-run.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia Deepak Hooda is adjudged Player of the Match for his fine innings of 41* off 23 deliveries as #TeamIndia win by 2 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… Deepak Hooda is adjudged Player of the Match for his fine innings of 41* off 23 deliveries as #TeamIndia win by 2 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/0LYRcUFtnC

Opining that he does not see Hardik Pandya choosing to bat first at the MCA Stadium in Pune, which could prove to be an uphill proposition, Jaffer said:

"I would be surprised if Hardik Pandya opts to bat first after winning the toss in Pune. I think the side winning the toss should look to bowl first. The teams will be looking to exploit the conditions on offer early on, because the wicket settles down after that, and again the dew factor also comes in. I think India will wrap up the series in Pune itself."

The two sides will lock horns in the second T20I of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. The Hardik Pandya-led side have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Will Hardik Pandya still operate with the new ball despite the probable inclusion of Arshdeep Singh in the second T20I? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes