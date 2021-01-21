"Wear this 36 like a badge on your sleeves" - R Sridhar revealed Ravi Shastri's advice to Team India after Adelaide horror

Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar has revealed the contents of the pep talk that head coach Ravi Shastri gave to the Indian players after they were bundled out inside three days at the Adelaide Oval.

The visitors had come into the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a lot of expectations, having won the series last time around. However, they were annihilated by the hosts, who bowled them out for just 36 - Team India's lowest total, in the second innings of the first Test.

The magnitude of the defeat would have surely hurt the morale of the Indian team. However, speaking to PTI, Sridhar revealed that Ravi Shastri instructed the players to take this defeat on the chin rather than brood over it.

"After 36 all-out, you didn't know what's next. Then Ravi (Shastri) bhai gathered the team and said: 'Wear this 36 like a badge on your sleeves and you will be a great team' ," R Sridhar said.

Team India were also given a motivational talk by skipper Virat Kohli, who was heading back to India on paternity leave after the first Test. Thus, R Sridhar believes the coach as well as the captain's pep talks helped the team immensely to bounce back.

"After 40 days, it was gospel truth. Also we had five meetings in two days after the Adelaide Test finished on the third evening. Virat (Kohli), Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and the coaching staff discussed the combination and Virat gave some lovely suggestions for the MCG Test before leaving," he further added.

Team India's management let Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar play the way they wanted: R Sridhar

Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant's crucial partnership sealed Team India's victory at the Gabba

No one could have predicted that a month after Team India's horrific defeat at the Adelaide Oval, the visitors would be celebrating a historic series win at the Gabba, ending Australia's 32-year-old winning streak at the venue.

Left-hander Rishabh Pant was the architect of Team India's emphatic win in Brisbane, as his unbeaten 89* helped the visitors chase down 328 runs on Day 5. He was well supported towards the end by all-rounder Washington Sundar, who formed a crucial 53-run partnership with the 23-year-old.

R Sridhar revealed that it was important to let both these youngsters express themselves without complicating things. Thus, the freedom given by both skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Shastri worked out wonderully for the duo in the middle as well as the team.

"We didn't want to complicate anything with Rishabh and Washy and it was their own plan. When you see what they were executing, the last thing you want to do is send in information and at such times, less is more. Ajinkya and Ravi bhai said, 'Just leave these two alone. Whatever happens, we would take it, we came so far brilliantly'," R Sridhar asserted.

Team India's historic series win Down Under unearthed many young talents, who raised their hands during adversity and proved their mettle. Despite their injury woes, the visitors' tremendous self-belief is what helped them get across the line.