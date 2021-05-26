Weights, indoor cycles and New Zealand-England two Tests are quarantine dose for Team India

Weights and indoor exercise bikes are some of the training stuff the Indian cricket team members are provided with while they are quarantined in a Mumbai hotel ahead of their departure to England on June 2, BCCI sources told Sportskeeda on Wednesday.

With a strict protocol of staying inside their hotel rooms to ensure a safe passage to England, the players are given individual training methods and told to follow until they resume nets.

So, everything is restricted to one-room affairs, but the good news is that the players aren’t even complaining about the lack of match-practice because of the cancellation of IPL due to the second wave of coronavirus that has hit India hard.

"All the players understand the situation under which the IPL was called off. They are fit and will be raring to go once the nets resume along with some practice matches,” a BCCI official explained.

"Indian cricketers are ready for all sorts of challenges"

Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team against NZ in the WTC final

However, the team would certainly keep an eye on how New Zealand would be playing against England in the two-match Test series starting from June 2 to 14. Sources said that the New Zealand team in action ahead of the World Test Championship final would certainly give the Indian team a good idea about its opposition.

The Indian team will be flying out of Mumbai on a chartered flight in the wee hours of June 2 to enter another set of quarantine rules in the UK. The quarantine period in UK will be until June 10 and, thereafter, the team will hit the ground running.

“The Indian cricketers are ready for all sorts of challenges. No problem whatsoever. They have been playing in different conditions in the last six months or so. The bio-bubble is for a purpose and the team isn’t thinking too much about it. It is all about continuing doing the good work,” the source added.

India will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, which becomes on June 18th at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.