West Indies vs India 2019: 4 players who are unlucky to miss out from the Indian ODI side

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.19K // 21 Jul 2019, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shubman Gill made his international debut earlier this year

The Indian selectors named the ODI, Test and T20 squads for the West Indies series on Sunday. Following India's semi-final World Cup exit, the selectors had the tough task on their hands of drawing a road map for moving forward. As the Indian team's overall performance in the World Cup was very impressive, there were only a couple of players from the squad whose places in the side were in danger.

The biggest headache for the selectors was to decide MS Dhoni's future in the side. However, Dhoni made things easy for them by making himself unavailable for selection. The former India skipper is taking a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his paramilitary regiment which he had committed to much earlier.

MS Dhoni

Contrary to the speculations making the rounds, Virat Kohli will lead the side in all the three formats. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been rested from the ODI squad. Also, Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback to the side after recovering from the thumb injury he suffered in the World Cup.

With the familiar faces being persisted with, there are a few others who many believe were unlucky to miss out from the ODI side. Here are four such players:

#4 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been Dhoni's go-to man in the IPL. The Rajasthan seamer came into the limelight after a good IPL season with Chennai Super Kings last year. His ability to swing the new ball makes him a good bowler to have in your side.

Chahar made his T20 and ODI debut last year but unfortunately failed to impress. However, the 26-year-old came back with a strong IPL season in 2019. Apart from bowling with the new ball, Chahar came good in the death overs too.

He was selected as one of the four net bowlers helping the Indian cricket team during the World Cup. His exclusion from the ODI side has got to be seen as a big disappointment given his place in the scheme of things.

1 / 4 NEXT