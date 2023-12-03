What happened the last time India played Australia in a T20I in Bengaluru?

After taking an unassailable 3-1 lead, Team India will look to hand Australia another defeat when the two teams lock horns in the fifth and final T20I. The upcoming game is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3.

Barring the previous game in Raipur, the ongoing series has been extremely high-scoring so far. The wicke for the fifth T20I in Bengaluru will be a paradise for batters once again. However, India doesn't have a great record at the venue.

Across six T20Is at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Men in Blue have managed to win just two of them and have lost three. One T20I in 2022 ended in a no-result.

The Sunday's fixture won't be the first time India and Australia will collide in a T20I game in Bengaluru. The last time the two teams met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was in 2019 when the venue hosted the second T20I of the two-match series.

Expand Tweet

After being put to bat first, India had an ideal start, thanks to KL Rahul's quickfire knock of 47 runs off 26. Shikhar Dhawan, however, struggled to time the ball and was dismissed for 14.

Australia then reduced India to 74/3 before Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni joined forces to stitch together 100 runs for the fourth wicket. Both Kohli and Dhoni batted superbly and took the attack to the Aussie bowlers. The two finished the innings on a high and took India to 190/4.

Glenn Maxwell with his 50-ball 100 vs India in 2019. [Getty Images]

Chasing 191 runs, the Australian team got off to a dodgy start, as Marcus Stoinis (7) and Aaron Finch (8) departed cheaply. Glenn Maxwell and D'ArcyShort then steadied the innings with some brilliant stroke play. At the end of the first six overs, Australia were 42/2.

D'arcy Short (40) hung around for a bit, but Maxwell thrashed the bowlers at will. He countered every plan put up by the Indians and utilized the great batting conditions at the venue. A flamboyant knock from Maxwell saw him reach his century in just 50 balls.

With just nine runs required off the final over, Maxwell finished off the match in style and remained not out on 113. Australia won the match by seven wickets with two balls to spare.

India sealed the ongoing series against Australia with a win in Raipur

Indian team after the win in the fourth T20I [Getty Images]

Playing with an agressive mindset and set plans, Team India sealed the ongoing five-match series with a 20-run win in the fourth T20I in Raipur.

After being put to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) started brilliantly before Australia made a comeback by removing Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (1) in no time.

Expand Tweet

Ruturaj Gaikwad was also dismissed for 32 before Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma piled up a crucial partnership of 56 runs in just 38 balls. While Rinku was superb with his 29-ball 46, Jitesh grabbed the opportunity with a fiery 35 off 19 deliveries. India ended up with a great first-innings total of 174/9.

In reply, Travis Head (31 off 16) once again looked threatening before Axar Patel spun a web and took a match-winning 3/16 in his four overs. Deepak Chahar also took two wickets on his return as India restricted Australia to 154/7 to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.