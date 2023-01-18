What happened the last time India played an ODI in Hyderabad? 

Following their comprehensive 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Team India will now host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday, January 18. The opening match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

So far, India has played a total of six ODIs in Hyderabad, winning three of those and losing three others.

Situated in the southern part of the country, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a favorable place to bat first as the pitch in the second innings helps spinners and medium-pace bowlers.

The surface starts to spin as the ball approaches the bat slowly. The surface is typically dry and challenging, which helps bowlers with bounce and spin.

The last time India played an ODI in Hyderabad was in March 2019. Hyderabad hosted the first of the five-match ODI series against Australia, which India lost by a scoreline of 2-3.

While the opening ODI in Hyderabad wasn't a high-scoring one, it was tightly contested with the hosts coming out as winners.

After opting to bat first, Australia suffered an early blow when skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for naught in his 100th ODI. He was caught behind off Bumrah in the second over.

Usman Khawaja top-scored with 50 while the in-form Glenn Maxwell made 40 off 51 deliveries in an otherwise ordinary showing by the Australian batting. The visitors ended up posting 236/7 in their allotted 50 overs. All three of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took a couple of wickets each for India.

In response, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a golden duck in the second over before Rohit Sharma (37) set up the chase alongside then-skipper Virat Kohli. The two batters stitched 76 runs for the second wicket.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa then combined to dent the opposition's chase with three strikes in the space of eight overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#CricketTwitter #indvsnz Any changes you would like to see in this? 🤔 Any changes you would like to see in this? 🤔👇🏻#CricketTwitter #indvsnz https://t.co/CVevRUSVd4

At 99/4, both MS Dhoni and Kedar Jhadav were tasked with rebuilding the Indian innings and taking the side closer to the target. The two wicket-keeping batters batted sensibly and did not panic even when the asking run rate climbed above six an over.

Dhoni's experience and Jhadav's grit helped them put up an unbeaten 141-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Jadhav made 81* off 87 balls, while Dhoni was unbeaten on 59.

After milking singles and doubles in the first 10-12 overs, the duo tormented the Aussie bowling attack and won the game for India with six wickets in hand.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand; Rajat Patidar named as a replacement

BCCI @BCCI



Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.



More details here - #INDvNZ UPDATE - Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury.Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… UPDATE - Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… #INDvNZ https://t.co/JPZ9dzNiB6

Just a day prior to the first one-day international encounter between India and New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a media advisory that stated that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has endured a back injury, which has ruled him out of the three-game series.

A statement released by the BCCI on Tuesday (January 17) read:

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management."

The statement continued:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer."

Iyer has been replaced in the squad by Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar.

Iyer's spot in the XI, however, is likely to go to Suryakumar Yadav, with Ishan Kishan taking the keeping gloves from KL Rahul, who is missing the series due to personal reasons. Washington Sundar is likely to come in for Axar Patel, who's also sitting out this series.

Poll : 0 votes