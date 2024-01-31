When was the last time India lost a home Test series after being 1-0 down?

With India looking completely hassled and lost by the end of the first Test against England, transitioning from a sense of total domination, this particular defeat must have somewhat affected their aura of home invincibility.

Suddenly, there are a few furrowed eyebrows and selection headaches for the side as the five-match series moves on to Visakhapatnam.

This is not the first time this much-fancied side in home conditions has fallen behind after the first match of a Test series. India, however, bounced back to win the series in 2016 and 2021 against Australia and England, respectively.

We have to go back to 2004 when an inspired Australia under Adam Gilchrist seized the advantage and clinched the series after winning the first match in Bengaluru.

Here is how the Test series panned out between India and Australia:

#1 Bengaluru, 1st Test, 6-10 October 2004

Australia got off to a great start

Adam Gilchrist took over the mantle from Ricky Ponting after the latter had injured his thumb in the Champions Trophy semi-final against England. This allowed Michael Clarke to make his debut, who made it count as he started with an impressive 151 in the first innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He helped Australia reach a massive 474. India could only manage 246 in their first innings.

Despite a 228-run first-innings lead, Australia opted to bat again and Harbhajan Singh with figures of 6/78, limited Australia to 228 in the second innings. India were always up against it as they were chasing 457, but Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne gave the hosts no hope and they succumbed to a 217-run defeat and fell behind in the series.

#2 Chennai, 2nd Test, 14-18 October 2004

Rain prevented the hosts from drawing level

After the rather unexpected defeat in the first Test, India staged a commendable comeback in the second Test match in Chennai. Anil Kumble led the charge with an inspired spell (7/48) and this triggered a collapse as Australia lost eight wickets for just 46 runs after they were motoring along at 189/2.

Virender Sehwag then took up the mantle with a spectacular 155 as he powered the hosts to 376. Despite Damien Martyn's century leading a fightback for Australia in the second dig, India were set a target of 229 runs. However, rain washed away the final day and the match ended in a draw, robbing India of a great opportunity to draw level in the series.

#3 Nagpur, 3rd Test, 26-29 October, 2004

Australia had conquered their final frontier

In the third Test match, captain Sourav Ganguly pulled out just before the toss and Rahul Dravid led the side. Harbhajan Singh too was absent owing to food poisoning and to everybody’s surprise, a green pitch greeted the sides.

Australia batted first for the third consecutive game, and Damien Martyn led the attack with a superb century as they posted an excellent 398. Their pacers then took full advantage of the conditions with Jason Gillespie (5/56) and Glenn McGrath (3/27) rocking the Indian batting and bowled them out 185.

Australia then declared their second innings at 329/5. Chasing 543, the hosts were knocked over for 200 and Australia had eventually conquered their final frontier.

#4 Mumbai (Wankhede), 4th Test, 3-5 November, 2004

Mumbai was host to a dramatic match

If the pitch in Nagpur was a green deck, the teams were greeted by a proper ‘bunsen burner’ in Mumbai for the fourth Test match. Spinners ruled the roost as 40 wickets fell in just over two days of play.

India batted first but they were knocked over for just 104 after an inspired spell of bowling from Jason Gillespie and Nathan Hauritz. Australia then pulled ahead and were leading by 99 runs when the complexion of the match started changing.

In India's second innings, VVS Laxman (69) and Sachin Tendulkar (55) kept the side in the hunt. But this time it was Michael Clarke who starred with the ball as the left-arm spinner picked up six wickets for nine runs and shocked India.

Chasing 107 to win, Australia were the clear favorites. Not for the Indian spinners as Harbhajan Singh (5/29) and Murali Karthik (3/32) bowled out Australia for 93. The hosts secured a thrilling 13-run win and got something to show for their efforts in the series.

