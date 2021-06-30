When was the last time Sri Lanka won against England on English soil? 

The Sri Lankan team have now lost four consecutive matches on their current England tour. Eoin Morgan's side have already white-washed them in the 3-match T20I series. Sri Lanka will have to win the 2nd ODI on Thursday to stay alive in the 3-match ODI series.

The absence of players like Danuskha Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella has further depleted the already fragile batting order of Sri Lanka.

The pressure on skipper Kusal Perera to be the protagonist with the bat has increased by multiple folds in this inexperienced line-up. The Team management will be hoping the youngsters rise to the occasion and provide support to the skipper.

June 21, 2019: Lasith Malinga's vintage bowling spell helped Sri Lanka to defend a low score against a strong England side in the league match of the ICC World Cup

Malinga birthday special 🎂



England were favourites in their chase of 233 against Sri Lanka at the @CricketWorldCup 2019.



But Lasith Malinga derailed the hosts with a fine spell of 4/43 📹 pic.twitter.com/gc3fiGJExB — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2020

Headingley cricket ground in Leeds was the venue for Sri Lanka's last victory against Eoin Morgan's side on English soil. Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first on a greenish pitch.

Jofra Archer provided an early breakthrough for England by dismissing Karunaratne (1 of 8 balls) in the second over. Chris Woakes joined the party soon after, scalping the wicket of the dangerous Kusal Perera, leaving Sri Lanka 3/2 in the 3rd over.

Avishka Fernando (49) and Kusal Mendis (46) tried to stabilize the innings but failed to convert their starts into big ones. The onus was on the experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews (85*) to shepherd the middle-order and give his team a competitive total against England.

Mathews rose to the occasion and played the perfect anchor role to help his side reach 232/9 at the end of 50 overs. His 115-ball knock comprised five fours and a solitary six. It was a hard-fought innings by the former Sri Lanka skipper against a hostile bowling line-up of Archer, Mark Wood, Woakes, Stokes, and Adil Rashid.

Angelo Mathews against England

In reply, England lost the openers, Jonny Bairstow (0) and James Vince (14), without many runs on the scoreboard. Skipper Eoin Morgan (21) and Joe Root (57 of 89 balls) built a small partnership, but they soon perished due to the disciplined bowling effort of Sri Lankans. Malinga (4/43) turned back the clock and delivered an outstanding performance to aid his team's cause.

Dhananjaya de Silva (3/32) and Isuru Udana (2/41) played supporting roles for Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan bowling unit put persistent pressure on English batters throughout the chase and kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, Ben Stokes (82*) tried his best to win the game for his side, but he ran out of partners as England was all-out for 212 in 47 overs. Lasith Malinga deservingly won the player of the match award for his brilliant display with the ball.

Highest undefeated scores batting second for England in a WC loss:

98* - JWA Taylor v Australia - Melbourne 2015

82* - BA Stokes v Sri Lanka - Headingley 2019

42* - CR Woakes v Bangladesh - Adelaide 2015#EngvSL #CWC19 — Arthur_S (@allanholloway) June 21, 2019

