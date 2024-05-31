Which team has won the most men's T20 World Cups?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will get underway with a match between United States and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, June 1. This year's tournament will be the ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup. A total of 20 teams, including co-hosts West Indies and the USA, will be featuring in the competition.

The 20 sides have been divided into four groups of five teams each. Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 and will be divided into two groups of four teams. The Super 8 will be followed by the knockouts, which will include the semifinals and the finals.

If we talk about the most successful team in the history of the Men's T20 World Cup, the record is jointly held by the West Indies and England. Both have won the tournament two times each.

Trending

While the Windies were crowned T20 world champions in 2012 and 2016, the Englishmen emerged victorious in 2010 and 2022. They are the defending champions in the Men's T20 World Cup.

Revisiting West Indies' triumphs in the T20 World Cup

West Indies celebrate after winning the 2012 edition. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

West Indies' maiden triumph in the Men's T20 World Cup came in 2012, when they lifted the title in Sri Lanka. The Windies began the tournament by stunning Australia by 17 runs (DLS method) in Colombo. Chris Gayle (54 off 33) and Marlon Samuels (50 off 32) starred with half-centuries.

After a no result against Ireland, West Indies registered a 15-run win over England in their Super 8s match. They were hammered by hosts Sri Lanka by nine wickets but booked a place in the semifinal after registering a thrilling Super Over win over New Zealand in Pallekele.

West Indies took on Australia in the second semifinal and registered a thumping 74-run win in Colombo. Gayle scored 75* off 41, while Ravi Rampaul picked up three wickets.

In the final of the 2012 T20 World Cup, they got the better of Sri Lanka by 36 runs. Samuels scored 78 off 56 as West Indies put up 137-6 batting first. Sunil Narine then claimed 3-9 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 101.

West Indies dominated the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, losing only one match during the tournament. Their defeat came against Afghanistan by six runs in Nagpur. Before that, they registered three consecutive wins in Group 1 of the Super 10 round, getting the better of England (six wickets), Sri Lanka (seven wickets) and South Africa (three wickets).

The Windies then thumped hosts India in the semis in Mumbai by seven wickets. Chasing 193, they romped courtesy of Lendl Simmons (82* off 51), Johnson Charles (52 off 36) and Andre Russell (43* off 20).

Expand Tweet

In the final at Eden Gardens, West Indies beat England by four wickets. Chasing 156, West Indies got home courtesy of Samuels (85* off 66) and Carlos Brathwaite (34* off 10) - the latter famously hammering Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes.

Revisiting England's triumphs in the T20 World Cup

England won the tournament for the first time in 2010. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

England began the 2010 T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket loss (DLS) to West Indies in the group stage in Guyana. Their second match against Ireland produced a no result.

The Englishmen excelled in the Super 8 stage, registering triumphs over Pakistan (six wickets), South Africa (39 runs) and New Zealand (three wickets). England took on Sri Lanka in the first semifinal at Gros Islet and registered a thumping seven-wicket win. After restricting Sri Lanka to 128-6, they cruised to victory in just 16 overs.

England took on Australia in the final of the 2010 T20 World Cup in Barbados and registered a crushing seven-wicket win. Bowling first, England held the Aussies to 147-6. Craig Kieswetter then hit 63 off 49 as the Englishmen got home in 17 overs.

Expand Tweet

England also won the previous edition of the Men's T20 World Cup held in Australia in 2022.

They began the Super 12 stage with an unconvincing five-wicket win over Afghanistan in Perth. They were even stunned by Ireland by five runs in Melbourne in a rain-hit game. Jos Buttler and co., though, beat New Zealand (20 runs) and Sri Lanka (four wickets) to confirm their place in the knockouts.

In the second semifinal in Adelaide, they hammered a hapless India by 10 wickets. Chasing 169, England won the game in 16 overs as Alex Hales smashed 86* off 47 balls and skipper Buttler 80* off 49.

The Englishmen were up against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Babar Azam and co. made a stunning comeback after losing to India and Zimbabwe to reach the final, but England were too good for them in the summit clash.

Bowling first, England held Pakistan to 137-8 as all-rounder Sam Curran starred with 3-12, while Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid chipped in with two scalps each. In the chase, Ben Stokes (52* off 49) guided England to victory with an over to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback