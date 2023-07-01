Who said what - Top 5 expert comments on Nathan Lyon's injury

Australia's ace off-spinner Nathan Lyon injured his calf while fielding on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Incidentally, it was his 100th consecutive Test match for Australia.

Lyon arrived at the ground on crutches on the morning of the third day, wearing a white compression sock on his right calf but did not take the field. However, he hobbled out to bat at No. 11 after the Aussies fell prey to England's barrage of bouncers.

According to Cricket Australia, Nathan Lyon is unlikely to play any more part in the ongoing Ashes series having suffered a "significant strain" on his calf that could take a "period of rehabilitation".

Lyon's untimely injury has garnered a lot of attention recently from fans and experts alike. On that note, let's take a look at the top five comments from experts on Lyon's injury.

#1 "It is obviously a big loss for us" - Steve Smith

Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith issued a worrying sign for the Aussies after the second day's play. He reiterated that the injury doesn't look good for the rest of the series.

"It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game. I'm not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us. Fingers crossed he is okay but it didn't look good obviously," Smith said in a media interaction.

#2 "Huge loss" - Michael Vaughan on Nathan Lyon's injury

Michael Vaughan feels the absence of Nathan Lyon would be a colossal loss for the visitors if England could level the series. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former England skipper:

"A huge loss. Especially if England can win here, it's not going to be easy as they're going to bat last even though England are a good chasing team, but if they can win here and take it to Leeds 1-1, it looks like Nathan's going to be struggling for at least the next week or so."

#3 "He’s basically out of the Ashes" - Former doctor of the Australian team on Nathan Lyon's injury

Former doctor of the Australian team Peter Brunker reckoned that the off-spinner is likely to miss the remainder of the Ashes given the status of the injury.

“He’s basically out of the Ashes, I’d think. I don’t think we’ll see him again this series. It’s a disaster. It clearly was quite a severe one from the amount of disability he had straight away. It’s probably a pretty significant injury, I’d think," the former Australian team doctor told Sydney Morning Herald.

“The likelihood is it’s a significant muscle tear of the gastrocnemius – the bulky calf muscle. That will be associated with a significant amount of bleeding,” he added.

#4 "Advantage to Eng as Lyon’s such a key part" - Wasim Jaffer on the injury

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Nathan Lyon's injury will be a massive advantage for England in the ongoing second Test and the rest of the series as well.

“Injury to Lyon big moment in the series if he’s unavailable for this Test and further as well. The advantage to Eng as Lyon’s such a key part of that bowling unit,” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

#5 "Hopefully it's not a Glenn McGrath moment" - Ricky Ponting on Lyon's injury

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting hopes that Nathan Lyon doesn't suffer a 'Glenn McGrath moment'. Incidentally, the former Aussie pacer took a misstep onto a cricket ball at Edgbaston and sustained an injury, which ruled him out of two Tests during the 2005 Ashes series.

However, Ponting admitted that the visiting side have a like-for-like replacement in Todd Murphy, who impressed during the tour of India earlier this year.

"Hopefully it's not a Glenn McGrath moment," Ponting told Sky Sports. "The extent of the injury looks like it could be worse than that. Remember, Glenn McGrath missed one or two Test matches [in 2005] and it looks like Nathan Lyon could be more than that.

"We felt last night it might be a very significant calf injury, but one thing we do know is Nathan Lyon has a very good like-for-like replacement in Todd Murphy who has been sitting in the wings.

"He played four Test matches in India, bowled beautifully over there - in friendly conditions, it has to be said. But he's a very talented bowler and if he's in next game, I'm sure he'll do a great job."

