Who said what - Top 5 expert comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal's century on debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 17th Indian cricketer to smash a century on Test debut. The left-handed batter accomplished the feat yesterday against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal batted patiently and completed his maiden international ton off 215 balls. The southpaw is known for his aggressive game in the IPL, but he did not hit a single six en route to his first Test hundred.

At the end of the day's play in Dominica yesterday, Jaiswal was unbeaten on 143 runs off 350 balls. Courtesy of his brilliant batting performance on debut, he has earned a lot of praise from cricket experts. Here are the top five expert comments.

#1 "Wow you've arrived in style" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is one of the commentators for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series between India and the West Indies. He followed Jaiswal's innings closely and posted the following tweet after the youngster completed his hundred.

"WOW! Yashasvi Jaiswal, you've arrived in style! What a way to make your test debut with a magnificent century! Jaiswal का भविष्य Yashasvi है (Jaiswal's future is bright)," Chopra wrote.

Fans loved the way Aakash Chopra described Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance. His tweet has received more than 5,500 likes on the platform so far.

#2 "Sab nahi maarte Yashasvi"- Wasim Jaffer trolls himself to praise Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wasim Jaffer is famous for his sense of humor on Twitter. The former Indian batter noticed how Mumbai players Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Jaiswal completed a Test ton on their India debut.

Jaffer himself played domestic cricket for Mumbai but could not score a century on his Test debut. Trolling himself while praising Jaiswal, Jaffer posted the following tweet:

#3 Ian Bishop lauds Jaiswal for overcoming adversity

Jaiswal's journey to the top is quite well-known. He struggled a lot before making it to the IPL and Indian team. West Indies legend Ian Bishop lauded Jaiswal for his tremendous rise and making it big in his first international game.

"I join with millions of cricket fans across India in celebrating the story and the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Overcoming life’s adversity with great character and self belief. Test hundred on debut," tweeted Bishop.

#4 "Well played young man" - Dodda Ganesh

Former Indian bowler Dodda Ganesh heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal and tweeted a short message for him after he completed his hundred against the West Indies.

"Century on debut for the talented Jaiswal. Well played young man," tweeted Ganesh.

#5 "Even though it was kind of frustrating, he never lost his calmness" - Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta pointed out how the conditions in West Indies are not the best for batting. Still, Jaiswal kept his composure and did not attempt a big shot out of frustration.

"Yesterday [Day 1], the stump mic volume was pretty high and when the ball was kind of old, I heard him saying, ‘I am trying, but the ball is so soft, I can’t hit it hard enough as much as I try’. Even though it was kind of frustrating, he never lost his calmness, his composure. That says a lot for somebody who is so young at the highest level," said Dasgupta on ESPNCricinfo.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an opportunity to complete a double hundred on Test debut today. He needs 57 more runs to achieve the feat. Day 3 of the first India vs West Indies Test will start at 7:30 PM IST.

