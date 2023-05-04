From selling Paani-Puris on streets to scoring maiden IPL century: The Incredible Rise Of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the most successful Indian batter in IPL 2023 so far in terms of scoring runs. The Rajasthan Royals opener stands second on the overall list of highest run-getters this season, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis.

Shedding some light on Yashasvi Jaiswal's numbers in IPL 2023, the left-handed batter has aggregated 428 runs in nine matches. His highest score in the tournament is 124, while he has maintained a magnificent strike rate of 159.7.

Many Indian cricket fans want Jaiswal to play for the Men in Blue at the international level now. His consistent peformances have made the fans believe that they have got their next world beating opener.

However, not many fans would know about Jaiswal's journey to the IPL. He came into the limelight during the ICC U19 World Cup 2020, where he helped India U-19s finish runners-up. Rajasthan Royals signed him in the IPL after that mega event.

But before the U19 World Cup, Jaiswal used to sell Panipuri on streets. His life was not so easy, and in this article, we look back at the youngster's journey to the top.

When Yashasvi Jaiswal lived in tents

Jaiswal's current IPL salary is ₹4 crore, but just a few years ago, the youngster from Suriya village of Uttar Pradesh used to live in tents and sell Panipuri in Mumbai to make ends meet.

In an interview with Times of India, Jaiswal disclosed that he was 11 years old when he came from UP to Mumbai. His father ran a paint shop, but his earnings were not enough to help Jaiswal fulfill his dream of becoming a cricketer.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal would watch the cricketers play at Azad Maidan after selling Panipuris. He requested his coach, whom he refers to as 'Pappu Sir', to give him an opportunity to play, and after some time, he received one. His coach told him that if he performed well, he would give him a tent to stay in. He performed well in that game and got a tent to live in.

The Rajasthan Royals batter credits his childhood coach Jwala Singh for his success because he gave him cricket equipment and asked him to stay at his place as well when he did not have any money.

Yashasvi Jaiswal often survived on glucose biscuits

Jaiswal has mentioned in multiple interviews that he did not have enough money while growing up. As per ESPNCricinfo, the youngster would sleep in tents, eat twice a day and often have glucose biscuits only.

Srinidhi @Srinidhi_PR



espncricinfo.com/story/ranji-tr… Good time to also read @captainshanky 's piece where Jaiswal talks about his recent surge in career and more: Good time to also read @captainshanky's piece where Jaiswal talks about his recent surge in career and more:espncricinfo.com/story/ranji-tr…

Those tough days have helped Jaiswal a lot mentally. He has achieved a lot on the field in his short career, but the RR star considers giving his parents a comfortable life as his biggest accomplishment.

While the youngster has come a long way in his life, it is pertinent to note that Jaiswal is 21 years old and is just getting started. It will be exciting to see how far the Rajasthan Royals star goes in his cricketing career.

Poll : 0 votes