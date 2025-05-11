Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's Test retirement reports ft. Ambati Rayudu

It wasn’t long ago, on Wednesday, May 7, that India’s Test captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format. Just days later, on Saturday, May 10, new reports emerged suggesting that veteran batter Virat Kohli has also informed the BCCI of his intention to retire from Test cricket.

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” a source involved in the matter informed The Indian Express.

A report from Cricbuzz also stated that the BCCI will engage with Kohli to discuss his intentions of stepping away from red-ball cricket. Moreover, a key figure in Indian cricket is anticipated to meet with the star in hopes of convincing him to continue his Test career.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer has featured in 123 Test matches, accumulating 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries. Up until the end of 2019, he was in stellar form, having played 84 Tests and scored 7,202 runs at an impressive average of 54.98, which included 22 half-centuries and 27 centuries.

However, since 2020, his performance has seen a decline. In his last 39 Tests, he has scored only 2,028 runs at a more modest average of 30.73, with just nine half-centuries and three centuries during this period.

With rumors swirling about Virat Kohli's potential retirement from Test cricket, numerous experts have weighed in with their thoughts. In this article, we’ll explore the top five reactions from experts regarding the reports of Kohli stepping away from the format.

Expert reactions to Virat Kohli's Test retirement reports

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Former Indian cricketer and broadcaster Ambati Rayudu posted on X, urging veteran Virat Kohli not to retire from Test cricket. The 39-year-old highlighted that Team India need him more than ever, writing:

“Virat Kohli please don’t retire. The Indian team needs you more than ever. You have so much more in the tank. Test cricket will not be the same without you walking out to battle it out for Team India. Please reconsider.”

#2 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed that while Virat Kohli's intention to retire is understandable, the timing and circumstances are not ideal, especially with India set to tour England for a five-match Test series starting June 20.

In a video posted on his X account, the former cricketer emphasized that India will need Kohli for the upcoming series, particularly after Rohit Sharma's departure. He said:

"Virat Kohli’s decision — that he wants to retire — has created a stir across the cricketing world. We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations. Why do I say that Kohli can be our "knight in shining armor" in England? Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma's departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England."

"His intention is right, his motive is noble — that "the old order must change, yielding place to the new." But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line,” Sidhu continued.

#3 Brian Lara

Former West Indies captain and cricketing legend Brian Lara also weighed in, stating that Test cricket needs Virat Kohli and that he believes the 36-year-old will not retire. The 56-year-old shared a post on Instagram, where he confidently predicted that Kohli will maintain an average above 60 for the remainder of his red-ball career. He wrote:

“Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket. @virat.kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career. #testcricket #thebest.”

#4 Aakash Chopra

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former Indian opener remarked that Virat Kohli's potential retirement is entirely a personal decision. The 47-year-old emphasized that Kohli has achieved extraordinary feats for India, and if he chooses to retire, fans should respect his decision. Chopra said:

“Starting and ending a career are completely personal decisions. A person plays and retires on their own terms. You and I shouldn’t have a say. If he feels he no longer has the physical, emotional, or mental capacity to go through the rigors of another tour—that’s valid. Every tour, every series takes something out of you. There’s immense investment from a player. At some stage, you may feel, ‘I don’t have it in me for another tour. I’ve run out of steam.”

“He’s human. He’s done superhuman things—not literally god-like, but almost. We think he’ll never get tired, but he’s not a machine. And at some point, a human being can say, ‘I can’t do it anymore. If that’s his decision, I will respect it—and you should too. Because it’s up to the guy who’s given us so much more than we could’ve asked for,” he added.

#5 Michael Clarke

Former Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, in a conversation with RevSportz, expressed that Virat Kohli still has plenty of Test runs left in him and hoped he wouldn’t retire. He said:

“I hope the rumors aren’t true. I believe Virat still has a lot of Test runs in him and any team with him in it is a better team.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had already called time on his T20I career following India’s triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

