Who said what - Top 5 expert's reactions on Stuart Broad's retirement 

Star England bowler Stuart Broad stunned the world after he decided to announce his retirement from international cricket following the end of Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test. This Test, currently being played at the Kennington Oval in London, will be Broad's last international game.

An out-and-out champion bowler who has bagged 600 wickets in Tests, Broad made his international debut back in 2006. Since then, he has featured in 344 games for England across formats, claiming a total of 845 international scalps.

Broad's announcement left cricket fans and former players in shock, with several of them sharing their thoughts on social media or TV.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five expert reactions to Stuart Broad's retirement announcement:

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏 one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend!



One of the lowest moments that Broad endured came quite early in his career when he was at the receiving end of Yuvraj Singh's famous six sixes in an over at the 2007 T20 World Cup.

However, at that time, Broad was only 21 years old and the right-armer since then has been a champion bowler.

Following his announcement, Broad received praise from Yuvraj, when the former Indian left-hander took to Twitter to call Broad a "most feared red ball bowler and a legend."

On Sunday, Yuvraj wrote on his social media account:

"Take a bow @StuartBroad8. Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏👏one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!”

#4 Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain was standing alongside Broad when he announced his decision. Hussain, who is a renowned pundit of the game, feels that the pacer has picked the perfect time to hang up his boots.

While writing for the Daily Mail, the former England captain praised Broad by describing him as one of the all-time greats, not only of English cricket but in the world game.

"Great cricketers deserve to go out at the very top, so for that reason Stuart Broad has picked the perfect time to announce his retirement. It is always a dream to finish on a high and it does not get much higher than this, especially if England now go on to win here at the Oval and level this Ashes series."

He continued:

"You could argue Broad could have let the dust settle on this series before he made his plans public but, fact is, he deserves a send off from the Oval crowd. There is no doubt Broad will go down as one of the all-time greats not only of English cricket but in the world game. He has, after all, in this series become only the second seamer in history to reach the remarkable figure of 600 Test wickets."

After his retirement from the game, Broad is slated to join Hussain in the expert panel for Sky Sports.

#3 Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath

Just like Stuart Broad, Australia's Glenn McGrath had a marvellous record in the Ashes. In fact, McGrath (157) is the only pacer to have taken more wickets than Broad (151) in Ashes history.

While speaking to BBC Test Match Special, McGrath hailed Broad as a champion bowler:

"I have nothing but respect for him. I had a good chat to him the other day once he took his 600th Test wicket and he said he was enjoying it as much, if not more, than he ever has. It's a big decision, but you come to a time when you know. He loves the big moments, the pressure situations. That's a true sign of a champion, I think. He's been incredible for England for a long, long time."

#Broad #Test #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Q6CMVzv8qS Stuart Broad joins James Anderson in the elite list of pacers to pick 600 wickets in Test cricket

While Broad is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 602 scalps, McGrath is close to him on the list with 563 wickets from only 124 Tests.

#2 Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

Another former Australian cricketer who waxed lyrical about Broad is none other than Ricky Ponting. The ex-Aussie skipper opined that Broad is the "ultimate Ashes warrior."

While talking in the Sky's Cricket Podcast, Ponting stated:

"I'm a big believer in judging players on longevity, and how long they can maintain such high standards at the absolute highest level. 167 games for a fast bowler: imagine how many ice baths he's had on the back of those? Stuart Broad is the ultimate Ashes warrior. All of his best cricket has been played in Ashes series… people's names and reputations are forged on what they're able to achieve in Ashes series."

Ponting captained Australia during Broad's first two Ashes series. The two players came up against each other across 11 Test innings, where Broad took the prized wicket of Ponting on three occasions, with the right-hander scoring only 88 runs in total.

#1 Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan giving the Test cap to Stuart Broad [Getty Images]

The man who captained the national side when Broad began his Test cricket journey in 2007, Michael Vaughan, also lavished praise on the 37-year-old. Vaughan said that Broad is a role model for the next generation.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Vaughan said:

"I don't think we'll see seam bowlers take 600 wickets ever again. I don't think the game will allow it. So cheers, Broady. It's been a pleasure to play briefly with you and see the development of a high-class performer and person over the past 16 years. You're a role model for the next generation. That, for me, is always the greatest accolade - that you inspire a new breed of cricketers."

Vaughan handed the debut Test cap to Broad when he played his first Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.