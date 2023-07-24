Who said what - Top 5 reactions from English pundits on drawn 4th Ashes Test

England and Australia had to settle for a draw in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester after rain washed out the final day. The result proved to detrimental for England as it ended their hopes of reclaiming the urn.

With a 2-1 series lead, Australa have effectively retained the urn with one match left to play. While the weather forecast heading into the final day was not optimistic by any means, especially after a rain-marred fourth day, England were hoping for a brief window of play to claim the remaining five wickets.

The English camp was understandably dejected over the result. The hosts were on the cusp of making a remarkable comeback after being 2-0 down in the series at one point. they scripted a famous win at Leeds and had the upper hand over the course of the entire fourth Test as well.

England skipper Ben Stokes expressed his disappointment after the Test was ruled out as a draw.

"It's a tough one to take, you know. The kind of cricket we played on the first three days and to be on the wrong side of the weather, it's a tough one. But it's part of the journey. I think coming into this game, it was a do-or-die game for us. Bowling them out for 320 and scoring 590, we couldn't do much," he said.

England fans as well as pundits are also aghast with how the proceedings have taken a turn. They will have to wait for their turn with the urn, after losing it to Australia during the 2017-18 series Down Under.

Several experts vent their frustration at the weather, while other accepted the decision and highlighted England's mistakes, particularly in the initial phase of the series.

On that note, let us take a look at five reactions from English pundits on the drawn fourth Ashes Test.

#1 Michael Vaughan

Much like the majority of cricket pundits, Michael Vaughan reflected on the numerous mistakes that England made across the first two Tests of the Ashes series.

While Ben Stokes might not regret the decision to declare early on the very first day of the series, in hindsight, the move still does not make a lot of sense to plenty.

Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"England can have no complaints about Australia retaining the Ashes, and this series not getting the grandstand finish it deserved at the Oval. They will have to reflect that it is a case of many little things adding up and leading to Australia retaining the urn.

"You can look at so many moments across the first two Tests. The dropped chances, especially from Jonny Bairstow. The way they batted in that crazy hour at Lord’s against the short ball, that gifted Australia control when Nathan Lyon was injured."

#2 David Lloyd

The former England cricketer was not pleased with the defensive manner of Australia's approach right from their team selection to their on-field tactics during the fourth Ashes Test.

However, at the same time, avid conceded that they made their case for the result and got what was needed at the end of the day.

Lloyd said on SEN Breakfast:

“Australia parked the bus, filled the team full of batters, and didn’t play a spinner. By whatever means, they got the result which means that retain the Ashes and that’s what it’s all about.

“They were absolutely on their knees, Australia. It was complete mayhem because there were arms flying everywhere. There wasn’t a clue who was captain of the side and (Cummins) certainly went AWOL".

#3 Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain opted to look ahead rather than reflect too much on the drawn contest forced by the rain.

He also highlighted England's mistakes over the course of the Ashes and suggested that they themselves are responsible for their current predicament.

"England deserve to get this series back to 2-2 if they play good cricket at the Oval because that would be a fair reflection of proceedings. They’ve made mistakes. With their catching, generally. With the bat at Lord’s, where they went too positive and overdid it by taking on every short ball, and that’s why they find themselves 2-1 down," Hussain said.

"This is the Ashes, England deserve to be 2-2, and as a team they will feel a bit hard done by the weekend’s rain at Old Trafford possibly preventing them from leveling the series," he added.

#4 Michael Atherton

The former England skipper wrote in detail about Australia retaining the Ashes in his column for The Times.

Michael Atherton lamented the fact that rain denied the world of a 'grandstand' finish at The Oval for the urn. He further stated that Australia were always in the driver's seat after claiming a 2-0 lead in the series.

"What a terrible way it was for this Ashes above all, which has enthralled, entertained, and captivated us every inch of the way, to finish, thus denying us a grandstand finish. The Ashes is played over five games for a reason and it cannot be denied that by winning the opening two Tests, Australia set themselves up for this outcome," Atherton wrote.

"In an alternative universe with sunshine over the five days here, it is possible to argue convincingly that England would have gone to the Oval strong favorites to emulate Don Bradman’s side in 1936-37, but they had left themselves no margin for error, or bad weather," he added.

#5 Ian Bell

The former England batter voiced his displeasure just a single word on social media.

Ian Bell tweeted:

"GUTTED"

The sentiment arguably speaks for the entire nation as they were hoping for a thrilling series finale with all on the line as well as momentum on their side.

Will England conjure up a win in the final Test at The Oval to level the Ashes 2-2? Let us know what you think.