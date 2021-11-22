Why calling India bilateral bullies is not in the spirit of the game | India vs New Zealand 2021 T20I series

As India completed a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against New Zealand on Sunday, there was a lot of subdued cheers from fans. Some people on social media even call the victory 'pointless' and 'too late'.

It is as if Indian fans think they should be guilty for being happy when India win a bilateral series just because they failed to win an ICC tournament. It is as if Indian fans feel that winning a bilateral series is not worth as much as winning an ICC tournament.

On the surface, they might be partially right about that. An ICC tournament is definitely more prestigious than a bilateral series between any two countries. But isn't the sport of cricket so much more than just winning ICC tournaments?

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo India are the first team to clean sweep New Zealand home and away in T20Is 🔥 🏆 India are the first team to clean sweep New Zealand home and away in T20Is 🔥 🏆 https://t.co/GIfFKaIDY3

A World Cup happens once every four years. For argument's sake, let's say a T20 World Cup happens every two years. The recent schedule has one such multi-team tournament scheduled every year for the next few years.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



USA

West Indies

Pakistan

India

Sri Lanka

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Namibia

Australia

New Zealand

England

Ireland

Scotland

Bangladesh



Which tournament are you most excited for? 🤩



👉 es.pn/3DowEmj 14 members to host ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031 👇USAWest IndiesPakistanIndiaSri LankaSouth AfricaZimbabweNamibiaAustraliaNew ZealandEnglandIrelandScotlandBangladeshWhich tournament are you most excited for? 🤩 14 members to host ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031 👇USAWest IndiesPakistanIndiaSri LankaSouth AfricaZimbabweNamibiaAustraliaNew ZealandEnglandIrelandScotlandBangladeshWhich tournament are you most excited for? 🤩👉 es.pn/3DowEmj https://t.co/TJ9FhC6Dn8

Every World Cup has at least ten teams participating, and at the very least, six of them stand a realistic chance of winning. Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are all going to be favourites, based on the talent pool at their disposal and their pedigree,

Other than the sextet, there are teams like West Indies that are always going to be dark horses in T20 tournaments. Sri Lanka are well on their way to becoming a formidable side in the shortest format of the game. Afghanistan and Bangladesh might not be out and out threats, but are not incapable of springing surprises.

India vs New Zealand - T20 International Series 2021

ICC tournaments being knockout games do not make things easier. It is much more possible for a team to be unbeaten over the course of 6-8 games in a month than in a knockout fixture. Any team can possibly do that, if things align in their favour.

No team can take it for granted that the trophy is theirs from the beginning. They may be favourites - as half the sides are to begin with - but no one is guaranteed to win.

Moreover, the nature of cricket as a sport is such that it is not geared towards ICC trophies. The game does not simply go from one tournament to another with everything in between treated as practice for the big games.

Take football for example: The players are committed to their clubs throughout the year, while the national teams play only with the World cup and continental competitions in mind. In that scenario, it makes sense to rue the loss of a World Cup or the Euros, because that is what every player wants from the national side. That is all they can win with the team.

When such tournaments get over, they go back to their clubs until the next tournament comes about.

Cricket is not structured like that. It is not played with a chance to win a global title every four years, and nothing to win in between. The sport essentially comprises bilateral series, with the World Cup thrown in between. It's an additional gem on a crown that is worn every single day.

That is what Indian fans need to take to their heart. This series win against New Zealand deserves to be cherished on its own merit. New Zealand played only three days after the World Cup final. They did not have all their best players. But guess what? So did India. And you can only beat what is put in front of you.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Rahul Dravid reflects on India's series win against New Zealand and feels that they need to keep their feet on the ground. Rahul Dravid reflects on India's series win against New Zealand and feels that they need to keep their feet on the ground.#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/b3OjENZPXT

Moreover, India have several positives to take from this series. They tried out Venkatesh Iyer as a middle-order batter/finisher and as the sixth bowler. They chose to experiment in the final game by batting first and setting a target.

They recalled Ravichandran Ashwin to the T20I fold. Ishan Kishan got an opportunity to shine. Harshal Patel was handed his debut, and tested out as a death bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the team. So did Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer.

Positives to take away for India

India vs New Zealand - T20 International

There are so many positives to take away, if only the fans of team India chose to see them for what they are. But to continue downplaying the series win is not what the players deserve. In a way, that's demeaning too.

It's a lifelong dream of cricketers to represent their country at the international level. Should Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel be disappointed that they played for India in a not-so-important series? Do their runs and wickets count for any less?

India should take this win and move on to the next tournament. And then the next, and so until an ICC tournament shows up. Then they have to use everything they have learned, and put that into use. That is all one can expect of a team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India could do better than they have in ICC tournaments, for certain. But that also applies to every other team. It matters just as much how the teams fare in every other game. The fact that Team India are so successful in bilateral series should always - and only - be something to be proud about and not to be criticised.

Edited by Bhargav