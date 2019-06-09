×
World Cup 2019: Why is the England team is here to stay?

Parth Vig
ANALYST
Feature
09 Jun 2019, 11:47 IST

England inch closer to sealing the semi-final berth.
England inch closer to sealing the semi-final berth.

Potential champions and firm favorites to clinch the World Cup 2019 title, no matter how hard we try to take our eyes off the English team and dismiss their growing prowess as a world-class ODI unit, this squad of eleven always finds a way to make heads turn. 

With totals in excess of 300 in all their encounters so far at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the English team is making batting look ridiculously easy. Authoritative opening combination, solid middle order, and more than handy lower order contributions make it impossible to write them off as one-time wonders at the World Cup.

In the period post the 2015 ICC World Cup and up until the beginning of the 2019 ICC World Cup, England has transitioned into a formidable side, with a lot of firepower in the batting department. A quick analysis makes it easy to realize that the petite shortcomings in the bowling department are more than made up for by the individual batting performances by certain marquee players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jason Roy, and Jonny Bairstow in the company of their captain Eoin Morgan.

In their match against Bangladesh, England not only managed to score their highest team total at the World Cups but also managed to go past the Australian record of six consecutive 300+ ODI totals in the process, ending their 12-year old record. England was not only surpassing the Aussies but also eclipsing a record that stamped the Australian team's authority in their most famed period as an ODI unit. 

England scored four consecutive scores of 300+ in the home ODI series against Pakistan prior to the World Cup, an effort that culminated in a series victory for the home side. In the ongoing World Cup, England has also managed a total of 311/8 against South Africa, 334/9 against Pakistan, and a total of 386/6 against Bangladesh. Overall, England has managed seven totals in excess of 300 on the trot.

It may be a little tough right now to foresee the top four teams that will seal the semi-final berths, but with England firing on all cylinders, maybe the fans can save themselves some time and effort and zero in on the other three potential semi-finalists, with the hosts sure shot contenders to seal a place in the top four.

Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Eoin Morgan 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads England Cricket World Cup Team
