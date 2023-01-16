"Why did he retire from Indian cricket?" - Fans react to Robin Uthappa's dazzling 79-run knock in ILT20

Former Team India batter Robin Uthappa has showcased tremendous form in the ongoing inaugural season of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20).

Playing for the Dubai Capitals, Uthappa captivated onlookers with his strokeplay during the team's league match against the Gulf Giants on Monday, January 16. He aggregated 79 runs off just 46 deliveries, helping his side post 182 runs.

The right-handed batter hit 10 fours along with two sixes during his entertaining knock. Several fans took to social media, lauding the veteran cricketer for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Well played, Robin Uthappa. He played a brilliant innings in ILT20 league. He smashed 79 runs from 46 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes for Dubai Capitals. Brilliant innings from Uthappa. Well played, Robin Uthappa. He played a brilliant innings in ILT20 league. He smashed 79 runs from 46 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes for Dubai Capitals. Brilliant innings from Uthappa. https://t.co/leavtuosot

Nasir Shah @that_guy_nasir



#ILT20 Robin Uthappa batted so well wow Robin Uthappa batted so well wow#ILT20

Krish Sheth @krishsheth2006



A Great Innings By Robin Uthappa!!



#RobinUthappa #ILT20Leauge Robin Uthappa Scored 79 Runs In 46 Balls With 10 Fours & 2 Sixes For Dubai Capitals In the ILT20.A Great Innings By Robin Uthappa!! Robin Uthappa Scored 79 Runs In 46 Balls With 10 Fours & 2 Sixes For Dubai Capitals In the ILT20. A Great Innings By Robin Uthappa!! #RobinUthappa #ILT20Leauge

Resanth. @Cric_Resanth Classic innings by Robin Uthappa, He smashed 79 off 46 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, played well for Dubai Capitals. #ILT20 Classic innings by Robin Uthappa, He smashed 79 off 46 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, played well for Dubai Capitals. #ILT20 https://t.co/cwfqdm1z2p

Rashid khan @Rashidullah196 legend 57 Inside first six over for Robin Uthappalegend 57 Inside first six over for Robin Uthappa ❤️ legend

MOHIT SHUKLA @MohitShukla1030 26 Balls Half Century For Robin Uthappa. 26 Balls Half Century For Robin Uthappa.

GD @gauti3131 Robin Uthappa still has some cricket left in him , why did he retire from Indian cricket 🤔 Robin Uthappa still has some cricket left in him , why did he retire from Indian cricket 🤔

Rashid khan @Rashidullah196 legend 57 Inside first six over for Robin Uthappalegend 57 Inside first six over for Robin Uthappa ❤️ legend

Supriyo Roy @supriyo714 Robin Uthappa has scored fifty in just 26 balls in ILT20. Robbie plz come back in IPL. Robin Uthappa has scored fifty in just 26 balls in ILT20. Robbie plz come back in IPL.

Tushar08 @Tushar__08__

#ILT20 #DCvGG Still some cricket left in robin uthappa 🤯 Still some cricket left in robin uthappa 🤯#ILT20 #DCvGG

Notably, Uthappa took the bowlers to the cleaners during the powerplay overs. He stitched together a stunning 71-run partnership with Joe Root. Interestingly, Root managed just six runs, while the Indian batter contributed 64 runs, helping his side get off to a flying start.

Robin Uthappa is currently the leading run-getter in ILT20

The Dubai Capitals took on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening game of the IPL T20 on Friday, January 13. Robin Uthappa starred with the bat for the Capitals with an impressive 43-run knock.

Skipper Rovman Powell mustered 48 runs off 29 balls as the Capitals finished at 187/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The Dubai Capitals kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive 73-run victory.

With 122 runs in two outings, Uthappa is currently the leading run-getter in ILT20 and is in possession of the green belt.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Robin Uthappa with the green belt for the highest run-getter in ILT20. Robin Uthappa with the green belt for the highest run-getter in ILT20. https://t.co/lselxTqp9A

It is worth mentioning that Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in September last year. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The proven campaigner finished the season with 280 runs in 12 games at an average of 20.91. He will be aiming to come up with stellar performances for the Dubai Capitals as he embarks on a new chapter of his cricketing career.

Also Read: "Forever grateful and indebted" - Rishabh Pant shares special message for individuals who took him to hospital after accident

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes