"Why did he retire from Indian cricket?" - Fans react to Robin Uthappa's dazzling 79-run knock in ILT20

Former Team India batter Robin Uthappa has showcased tremendous form in the ongoing inaugural season of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20).
Playing for the Dubai Capitals, Uthappa captivated onlookers with his strokeplay during the team's league match against the Gulf Giants on Monday, January 16. He aggregated 79 runs off just 46 deliveries, helping his side post 182 runs.
The right-handed batter hit 10 fours along with two sixes during his entertaining knock. Several fans took to social media, lauding the veteran cricketer for his batting exploits.
Notably, Uthappa took the bowlers to the cleaners during the powerplay overs. He stitched together a stunning 71-run partnership with Joe Root. Interestingly, Root managed just six runs, while the Indian batter contributed 64 runs, helping his side get off to a flying start.
Robin Uthappa is currently the leading run-getter in ILT20
The Dubai Capitals took on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening game of the IPL T20 on Friday, January 13. Robin Uthappa starred with the bat for the Capitals with an impressive 43-run knock.
Skipper Rovman Powell mustered 48 runs off 29 balls as the Capitals finished at 187/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The Dubai Capitals kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive 73-run victory.
With 122 runs in two outings, Uthappa is currently the leading run-getter in ILT20 and is in possession of the green belt.
It is worth mentioning that Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in September last year. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL).
The proven campaigner finished the season with 280 runs in 12 games at an average of 20.91. He will be aiming to come up with stellar performances for the Dubai Capitals as he embarks on a new chapter of his cricketing career.
