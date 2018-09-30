Wicketkeepers with more than 800 dismissals in international cricket

One of the most difficult jobs in cricket is to keep wickets. In this day and age, post the Gilchrist-era, people increasingly look for a batsman who can keep instead of slotting in a specialist which seldom works.

Wicketkeeping is a specialists' job which demands a plethora of different skills depending upon the conditions. While England, South Africa, and New Zealand demands skills to cope with seam and swing, Australian tracks test a keepers' ability to ride the extra bounce reminiscent of fast tracks, the subcontinent demands long hours of concentration on raging fourth and fifth-day turners.

Over a period of time, we have seen people rise to the aforementioned challenges with aplomb and set the bar so high that it becomes unfathomable for the coming generations to match-up.

Today, in this article, we'll have a look at the wicketkeepers with 800 plus dismissals in international Cricket.

#3 MS Dhoni (800 dismissals in 580 innings)

Fast as a lightning- MSD

His power-hitting skills might be on the wane, but their's no doubt that MS Dhoni still remains one of the finest wicket-keeper going around, especially against the spinners.

During the Asia Cup final, Dhoni added another milestone to his cap as he became the first Asian wicketkeeper to effect 800 dismissals in international Cricket. The milestone arrived when Dhoni effected his second stumping of the night at the expense of Mahrafe Mortaza.

In 580 innings across formats, Dhoni has now accumulated 800 dismissals which include 616 catches and a record 184 stumpings with a D/I ratio of 1.379.

