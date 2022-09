WNCL 2022-23: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Australia are all set to host the 27th edition of the Women's National Cricket League, starting on Thursday, September 23. A total of six teams will participate in the tournament. New South Wales are the most successful side in the tournament with 20 wins from 26 seasons.

Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania are the competing sides. Tasmania will enter this year's edition as defending champions.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin league format with the grand finale of the competition scheduled for February 25, 2023.

WNCL 2022-23: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, September 23

Victoria vs South Australia, 5.30 am

Australian Capital Territory vs Western Australia, 5.30 am

Queensland vs New South Wales, 9.30 am

Sunday, September 25

New South Wales vs Queensland, 5.30 am

South Australia vs Victoria, 6.00 am

Western Australia vs Australian Capital Territory, 7.30 am

Friday, September 30

New South Wales vs Western Australia, 9.30 am

Saturday, October 1

Queensland vs Australian Capital Territory, 5.00 am

Sunday, October 2

New South Wales vs Western Australia, 4.30 am

Monday, October 3

Queensland vs Australian Capital Territory, 5.00 am

Tuesday, October 4

Victoria vs Tasmania, 4.30 am

Thursday, October 6

Victoria vs Tasmania, 4.30 am

Sunday, December 18

Australian Capital Territory vs South Australia, 4.30 am

Tasmania vs New South Wales, 5.00 am

Tuesday, December 20

Australian Capital Territory vs South Australia, 4.30 am

Tasmania vs New South Wales, 8.30 am

Wednesday, December 21

Western Australia vs Queensland, 11.30 am

Friday, December 23

Western Australia vs Queensland, 11.30 am

Wednesday, January 4

Queensland vs Tasmania, 5.30 am

Western Australia vs South Australia, 11.30 am

Thursday, January 5

Victoria vs New South Wales, 4.30 am

Friday, January 6

Queensland vs Tasmania, 5.30 am

Western Australia vs South Australia, 11.30 am

Saturday, January 7

Victoria vs New South Wales, 4.30 am

Tuesday, January 17

Queensland vs Victoria, 5.30 am

Thursday, January 19

Australian Capital Territory vs Tasmania, 4.30 am

South Australia vs New South Wales, 5.00 am

Queensland vs Victoria, 5.30 am

Saturday, January 21

Australian Capital Territory vs Tasmania, 4.30 am

South Australia vs New South Wales, 5.00 am

Monday, February 6

Tasmania vs South Australia, 5.00 am

Wednesday, February 8

Victoria vs Western Australia, 4.30 am

Tasmania vs South Australia, 8.30 am

Friday, February 10

New South Wales vs Australian Capital Territory, 4.30 am

Victoria vs Western Australia, 4.30 am

Sunday, February 12

New South Wales vs Australian Capital Territory, 4.30 am

Tuesday, February 14

Tasmania vs Western Australia, 5.00 am

Thursday, February 16

Tasmania vs Western Australia, 5.00 am

Friday, February 17

Australian Capital Territory vs Victoria, 4.30 am

South Australia vs Queensland, 5.00 am

Sunday, February 19

Australian Capital Territory vs Victoria, 4.30 am

South Australia vs Queensland, 5.00 am

Saturday, February 25

Final, 4.30 am

WNCL 2022-23: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

WNCL 2022-23: Squads

Australian Capital Territory

Women's National Cricket League - Western Australia v Australian Capital Territory

Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Kayla Burton, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Chloe Rafferty, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Olivia Porter, Rebecca Carter, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Holly Ferling, Alisha Bates, Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman.

New South Wales

Women's National Cricket League - New South Wales v Western Australia

Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Saskia Horley, Emma Hughes, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson.

Queensland

Women's National Cricket League - New South Wales v Quneesland

Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Grace Parsons, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll.

South Australia

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 10

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Paris Hall, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson.

Tasmania

2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final - Australia v England

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Thompson, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson.

Victoria

Women's National Cricket League - Southern Australia v Victoria

Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Western Australia

Women's National Cricket League - Western Australia v Australian Capital Territory

Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie.

