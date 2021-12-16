Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 26th edition of the Women’s National Cricket League is all set to start on December 17. Australian women’s premier domestic 50-over tournament consists of seven teams. The winner of the competition will be awarded the Ruth Preddy Cup.

The tournament was scheduled to start in September 2021, but due to COVID-19, it has been postponed to December 2021. Queensland will enter the tournament as defending champions after beating Victoria in last year’s grand finale.

The tournament will be played in two halves. The first half will be held before Christmas, while the second will resume on February 14th. The final will be played on March 6th.

Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22: Full Schedule and Match Timings (in IST)

December 17, Friday

Victoria vs New South Wales, 4:30 AM.

Tasmania vs Queensland, 4:30 AM.

December 19, Sunday

Tasmania vs Queensland, 4:30 AM.

Victoria vs New South Wales, 4:30 AM.

January 6, Thursday

ACT Meteors vs New South Wales, 4:30 AM.

January 7, Friday

Tasmania vs Western Australia, 4:30 AM.

Queensland vs South Australian Scorpions, 5:30 AM.

January 9, Sunday

ACT Meteors vs Victoria, 4:30 AM.

Tasmania vs Western Australia, 4:30 AM.

Queensland vs South Australian Scorpions, 5:30 AM.

January 11, Tuesday

ACT Meteors vs Victoria, 4:30 AM.

January 14, Friday

New South Wales vs ACT Meteors, 4:30 AM.

Western Australia vs Victoria, 4:30 AM.

February 14, Monday

Western Australia vs Victoria, 7:30 AM.

February 15, Tuesday

South Australian Scorpions vs ACT Meteors, 5:00 AM.

New South Wales Breakers vs Tasmania, 8:30 AM.

February 16, Wednesday

Queensland vs Victoria, 7:30 AM.

February 18, Friday

South Australian Scorpions vs New South Wales Breakers, 5:00 AM.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland, 7:00 AM.

February 19, Saturday

ACT Meteors vs Tasmania, 4:30 AM.

February 22, Tuesday

South Australian Scorpions vs Victoria, 5:00 AM.

February 24, Thursday

New South Wales Breakers vs Western Australia, 4:30 AM.

South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania, 5:00 AM.

Queensland vs ACT Meteors, 5:30 AM.

February 27, Sunday

New South Wales Breakers vs Queensland, 4:30 AM.

ACT Meteors vs Western Australia, 4:30 AM.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women, 4:30 AM.

March 1, Tuesday

Western Australia vs South Australian Scorpions, 7:30 AM.

March 3, Thursday

Western Australia vs South Australian Scorpions, 7:30 AM.

March 6, Sunday

Final, 4:30 AM.

Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament in India.

Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22: Squads

Queensland

Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Megan Dixon, Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Caitlyn Mair, Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel.

ACT Meteors

Katie Mack, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Angela Reakes, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Erica Kershaw, Amy Yates, Nicola Hancock, Zoe Cooke, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Chloe Rafferty.

New South Wales Breakers

Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Erin Burns, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Smith, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes.

South Australian Scorpions

Emma De Broughe, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Eliza Doddridge, Courtney Webb, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Kate Peterson, Tegan McPharlin, Josie Dooley, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Sam Betts, Ellie Falconer, Brooke Harris, Alex Price.

Tasmanian Tigers

Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Heather Graham, Sasha Moloney, Nicola Carey, Chloe Abel, Maisy Gibson, Rachel Priest, Emily Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa.

Victorian Spirit

Meg Lanning, Amy Vine, Anna Lanning, Tiana Atkinson, Lara Shannon, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham, Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Rhiann O’Donnell, Nicole Faltum, Tayla Vlaeminck, Samantha Bates, Ella Hayward, Rhys McKenna.

Western Australia

Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Molly Healy, Alana King, Lisa Griffith, Georgia Wyllie, Madeleine Darke, Zoe Britcliffe, Sheldyn Cooper, Taneale Peschel, Courtney Neale.

